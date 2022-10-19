Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council receives $800,000 from MacKenzie Scott

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council (GSVSC) has received a $800,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This gift is part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and 29 local councils selected by Scott, making this investment the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s history.

Locally, this gift will provide opportunities to reach more girls through high impact programs and to invest in local volunteers and staff through greater training opportunities.

This donation will enable Virginia Skyline Council to advance the organization’s recovery from the effects of COVID-19, the release states, as well as other uses including:

Foster meaningful program innovation informed by the current interests and needs of girls to prepare them for leadership, including an expanded focus on career readiness and mental wellness. Part of this work is expanding girls’ access to STEM exploration, such as hands-on coding, aeronautics and sustainability.

Bolster the foundations of the movement in critical areas such as research and staff and volunteer training.

Improve its facilities including Girl Scout camp properties. This includes diverse investments such as making climate-resiliency improvements, re-imagining its physical presence in communities and expanding both accessibility and high adventure elements at camp.

Nationally, the donation will accelerate GSUSA’s initiatives that give girls the tools to become the next generation of powerful female leaders, the release states.

“We are incredibly thankful to MacKenzie Scott for her support and belief in the Girl Scout Movement,” stated GSVSC’s CEO Nikki Williams in a press releae. “Her investment will support membership retention and growth in the Virginia Skyline area as well as help us increase our innovated programming and volunteer systems.”

“We are so appreciative of MacKenzie Scott’s gift to Girl Scouts. This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections to lead in their own communities and globally,” said GSUSA’s CEO, Sofia Chang, in the release.