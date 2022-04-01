God will reward hard work that is done wholeheartedly and with courage

Ephesians 6:5-8 says, “Slaves obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ. Obey them not only to win their favor when their eye is on you but as slaves of Christ, doing the will of God from your heart. Serve wholeheartedly, as if you were serving the Lord, not people, because you know that the Lord will reward each one of you for whatever good they do, whether they are slave or free.”

What we do, we are to do wholeheartedly or with courage and cheerfulness, not from being made to. We’re to have an eye not just for earthly masters but to the Lord as the One whom we really serve.

We are all tempted to do just what we have to in order to get by, but Paul says as we work for the Lord our work will be unto the Lord and not just unto men.

Years ago, I heard a story of a check-out girl at a Kroger who was congratulated on doing her job well. She was told she was a good employee and she responded by saying, “No, I am a Christian cleverly disguised as a check out girl at Kroger’s.”

You could substitute any occupation and your outlook would change if you were really a Christian first, doing what you do as unto the Lord and not to please men. If we work for the Lord we will reap from the Lord, too.

Isn’t it easy to fall into that game of seeing who it is that works harder and who it is that avoids the work as much as they can? And then we get upset because they are paid the same or more than us for maybe doing half as much?

Saw that at Utility, where we had Tony who would stay hidden it seemed half the time and couldn’t tell where he was, but rarely would he get fussed at. But, others do our jobs, make a mistake and we’d get fussed at for trying.

Paul says, don’t worry about such stuff because God is the righteous judge in the end in all these matters too. Ephesians 6:8 says the same; God is the rewarder who will one-day reward men for the good work they have done and there is no favoritism with Him. On that day, they won’t be anyone able to fake what they did or didn’t do in the workplace, as we each will have to answer for what was done or not done.

A missionary couple returned from service in Africa for decades and on the same ship, a diplomat was coming home from serving abroad. As the ship docked a band played, people gathered for great applause, and held a huge banner that said “Welcome Home” written on it.

The diplomat waved and was whisked away in a huge limousine while the couple made their way to a taxicab. The husband turned to his wife and said, “How is it after all these years, we’d be ignored while this fella gets this kind of adulation and welcome. It just doesn’t seem right. He’s welcomed home and we’re just ignored.”

His wife pulled him closer and said, “But honey, we’re not home just yet.”

When you’re discouraged and think what you do for a living doesn’t matter, or if it really pays to serve the Lord, just recall it will be worth it all when you finally do make it home.