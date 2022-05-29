Health briefs

Shepherd honored

Sovah Health Chief Operating Officer Tory Shepherd was presented with the 2021 Outstanding Individual award from the Near Southwest Preparedness Alliance (NSPA) for her work with vaccine distribution during COVID.

This award is given to an individual who exemplifies outstanding service in healthcare emergency management, knowledge and performance of the fundamentals of emergency management and high standards of cooperation and leadership with other community and regional emergency management partners, stated a release.

Shepherd was recognized for organizing numerous partnerships to form a local vaccine coalition which led to a successful COVID-19 vaccination distribution for Martinsville and the counties of Franklin, Patrick and Henry.

She was nominated for the award by Henry County Department of Public Safety Director Matt Tatum.

“Ms. Shepherd’s partnership, resulting in her personally serving in the cold, wind, rain, and yes, a few pleasant days, led to the administration of thousands of vaccines being administered throughout Henry County, Patrick County, and the City of Martinsville,” Tatum said.

“In over 30 years of service in emergency services, I have never experienced a more extraordinary partnership, especially one led from the front, as demonstrated by Ms. Shepherd and her efforts to provide the COVID vaccine.”

Treatment center

BrightView’s seventh new outpatient addiction treatment center in Virginia has opened at 1836 Virginia Ave., Martinsville. BrightView’s new center provides comprehensive outpatient treatment that includes medication assisted treatment, counseling, peer support and social services.

BrightView’s new Martinsville center accepts walk-ins until 3 p.m. on weekdays, offers same-day appointments and accepts all insurance. BrightView also helps people who are uninsured enroll in coverage.The company’s outpatient model includes telehealth and virtual treatment options.

Programs include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, peer support and social services.

The center’s case management services help people find safe housing, reliable transportation and access to food, and even prepare for jobs.

Overdose visits to area hospitals increased by nearly 47% between 2019 and June 2020, according to a report from the Virginia Department of Health as stated in a press release. In Henry County alone, emergency centers reported a 55% increase.

In addition to helping individuals and their families, effective outpatient addiction treatment reduces pressure on the criminal justice system and local hospitals. BrightView patients decrease time spent in jail by nearly 70% on average during their first 90 days in the outpatient program, the release stated. Patients also report a 33% reduction in emergency room visits in the first three months and a 50% reduction after one year.

For more information, call 833-510-HELP (4357) 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment at brightviewhealth.com. Treatment often begins the same day. For patients in withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication and complete their first counseling session.

“With BrightView’s expansion in Martinsville, local residents will have easy access to effective addiction treatment that’s provided with respect and kindness,” said Marsha Neal, Martinsville Center Operations Director.

“Brightview’s ongoing expansion creates greater access to high quality, comprehensive, addiction services in Virginia,” said Lance Woods, VP of Operations.

Mental health

This is National Mental Health Month, and Dr. Keshavpal Reddy, Medical Director of Behavioral Health of Sovah Health, recently shared mental health information.

“Our mental health has a tremendous impact on our overall health and well-being. Our mental health includes our thoughts, emotions, feelings and moods,” he wrote.

According to statistics published by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness, and one in 20 adults experience serious mental illness.

He listed ways to improve mental wellness:

Exercise can help burn anxious energy, prevent muscle tension, release endorphins that help you feel relaxed, and build strength and endurance which can boost your confidence.

Avoid processed and high-fat foods, which give lethargic feelings and a lack of motivation, concentration and energy.

Learn a new skill or engage in a new activity. Challenging your brain can result in positive and healthy stimulation and promote mental wellness.

Build and maintaining healthy relationships.

Get enough sleep to prevent fatigue and ensure you have the energy and mindset to navigate tomorrow.

Meditate to relax your mind and body.

Practice deep breathing, which gives your brain and muscles necessary oxygen and can help keep your mind and body healthy.

Seek professional help as needed.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.