Health Briefs

Dr. John Velyvis, M.D., has joined the Sovah-Health medical staff offering orthopedic services at Sovah Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Martinsville.

Velyvis received his doctor of medicine degree from Columbia University College, completed his residency at Albany Medical College, completed his fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital and has a bachelor's degree in Biomedical Engineering from Harvard University.

His degree in biomedical engineering has helped him implement the latest technological advances into his surgical practice, allowing patients to recover faster with less pain, a press release stated. He specializes in hip and knee replacements, reconstructive surgery, sports medicine, knee and hip surgery, arthritis, arthroscopic surgery and general orthopedics.

“We are excited to have Dr. Velyvis join our team of talented providers at Sovah Health,” said Spencer Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Sovah Health-Martinsville. “His orthopedic background and training will be an asset to our community and provide access to high-quality orthopedic care, right here close to home.”

Colonoscopies

A colonoscopy is a screening that can identify cancers early, when the odds of successful treatment are highest. It can also help find polyps that can be removed before they become cancerous. The American Cancer Society and the US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screenings like these begin at age 45, stated Dr. Bennet Fein from Sovah Gastroenterology-Martinsville in a press release.

People with higher-than-average risk may need to begin screening earlier, more frequently and/or with specific tests. People should talk with their primary care providers about risks and family medical history to determine the right time to begin screening.

Screening begins at 45, or earlier if someone is at higher risk. Colorectal cancers are among the most common cancers diagnosed in both men and women. And while the majority of these cases occur in people 50 and older, the disease can happen at any age.

Colonoscopies are critical to diagnosing cancer early because the early stages of colorectal cancer can often arise with no symptoms. A colonoscopy can detect cancer before symptoms appear, and early detection can make the cancer much easier to treat. By identifying polyps before they become cancerous, colonoscopies are a powerful preventive tool as well.

Early stages of colorectal cancer are often symptomless, but are some common symptoms, according to the American Cancer Society, including: bleeding from the rectum, blood in the stool or in the toilet after having a bowel movement, a change in bowel habits or the shape of the stool, cramping, pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen, an urge to have a bowel movement when the bowel is empty, constipation or diarrhea that lasts for more than a few days, decreased appetite and unintentional weight loss.

Because of colonoscopies, the overall incidence of, and death rates associated with, colorectal cancers have been on the decline, Fein stated.

For a colonoscopy, a patient will likely be given pain medication and a sedative to minimize discomfort, and the screening usually takes 30 minutes. During that time, any polyps found will be removed by the doctor and tissue samples will be sent for a biopsy

To find a provider or schedule a screening, call 844-G-SOVAH. For more information, visit SovahHealth.com.

