YMCA has new board members

Three new members have joined the board of directors of the Martinsville & Henry County YMCA: Derrick Ziglar, Hayden Bassett and Michael McDaniel

All three are Martinsville natives and have moved back to the area after time away.

Ziglar and Bassett are graduates of Martinsville High School. Ziglar continued his education at Virginia Military Institute, where he played football for 4 years. Bassett has a bachelor’s degree from the Universal of Virginia and a doctoral degree from William and Mary.

McDaniel is a graduate of Northeastern High School High School in Elizabeth City, N.C., and N.C. State University and has a law degree from Campbell University.

