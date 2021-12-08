 Skip to main content
Hello up there!
Hello up there!

Hello up there!

If you look way up in that tree, you'll see Charles Cristall, working high above a yard along Starling Avenue. Moments after the picture was taken, another guy tied a chainsaw to a wire and Cristall hoisted it up. He began moving around with agility, as easily as if he were walking around on the ground, cutting branches.
