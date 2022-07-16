Heritage tourism is important: Thanks to help, visitors learned more about their roots

On Saturday, June 18, the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum was closed, but my wife and I were preparing for our daughter’s graduation party at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. As president of the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, I welcomed four visitors to the host desk who arrived by motorcycle. They introduced themselves as Gary and Candi Bagwell of Nashville, Tennessee, and Kevin and Peggy Kozicki of Franklin, Tennessee. Candi Bagwell shared that she recently discovered through DNA testing that she is the fifth-great-granddaughter of Brig. Gen. Joseph Martin, namesake of the City of Martinsville, and his second wife, Savannah.

Their journey started at Martin’s Station, located 250 miles from Martinsville, earlier in the day. Martin attempted to establish a settlement there in 1769 and 1775 but abandoned both attempts after conflicting with Native Americans.

I answered their questions and invited them to return the next day for a full tour of the Heritage Center & Museum and our Sunday Afternoon Lecture. I gave them a copy of the book "Martinsville & Henry County Historic Driving Tour" and highlighted local attractions. They expressed that they really wanted to visit Gen. Martin’s grave, but I replied that I was very doubtful because it is located on private property. I offered consolation by describing it to them based upon memory which probably only piqued their interest. A family association consisting of Martin descendants from as far away as Oregon recently visited the cemetery and installed a new gate and signage. The four tourists departed for more sightseeing and to find lodging and supper.

The Bagwells and Kozickis returned the next afternoon quite excited. Candi Bagwell enthusiastically announced that they visited Gen. Martin’s grave. Gary Bagwell added that their trip to Martinsville was successful and included four friendly men, starting with me, at the right place, at the right time. They started at the Martinsville Speedway and met employee Derrick Quesinberry. After telling him their story, he referred them to Leatherwood Grocery. They went there next, but the store was closed. However, the owner, Larry McNeely, was getting into his truck to leave. He escorted them to the entrance of the Billy Lawrence Farm. They noticed a sign posted with John Herndon’s name and number. They called him, and he drove them to the graveyard of Gen. Martin.

After leaving Martinsville, the group headed to Hopewell, Virginia, to visit family of Peggy Kozicki. Of Dutch descent, Peggy Kozicki tailored costumes for country music celebrities, such as Faith Hill and Shania Twain. The group also planned to visit other historic sites, including Richmond, Virginia, and Antietam, Maryland, where their descendants fought in the American Civil War. Gary Bagwell concluded that all you need is the desire and the resources.

Clearly, historical attractions play an important role in tourism and the economy.

According to a study commissioned by Preservation Virginia and conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, “Heritage tourism is an important driver of Virginia’s economy. The $7.7 billion spent by heritage tourists per year, plus more than $430 million spent by heritage tourism sites for operational expenditures, ripple throughout the economy, giving an additional boost of $6.5 billion to the economy and generating $1.3 billion in taxes.”

Our community benefits financially from the tourism industry, but I am more excited about the three individuals who became immediate ambassadors for our area without even realizing it. If only for a few brief moments, there was no reversion, no loss of industry, no politics. For the benefit of a few strangers, these Southern gentlemen chose positivity on behalf of their neighbors. Derrick, Larry, and John were simply living life on a Sunday morning and not upset to stop long enough to hold their heads a little higher, as I did, and share a part of our community. Thank you and kudos for extending your hospitality!

I challenge you to be prepared of doing the same. Visit a cemetery. Visit an elderly person or a veteran. Visit the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, the Fayette Area Historical Initiative and the Bassett Historical Center. As Theodore Roosevelt said, “The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future."