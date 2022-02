Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) has announced its dean’s and honors lists for the fall 2021 semester. Students on the dean’s list earned a grade point average between 3.2 and 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the honors list have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, have completed a total of 30 or more credits, and took 12 or more credits during the fall semester.