Holiday Pops brings Christmas cheer
Related to this story
Most Popular
1921, "entertaining talks of the evening full of humor and stuff;" 1946, residents are asked to heat with wood during a coal shortage; 1971, Bassett Furniture Industries asks US Price Commission for an increase.
1921: "It is to be a decidedly handsome and churchly building, costing about fifty thousand dollars ..."; 1946: "The first shutdown of industrial plants in Henry county as a result of the coal shortage was reported at Fieldale today where the Marshall Field plants closed ..."
1921, "a lively chase" to catch bootleggers; in 1946, officials decide 43 taxicabs in Martinsville are enough; in 1971, Bassett Rescue Squad gets a cat out of a 60-foot well.
1921, not one but two Fire Prevention Months proposed; 1946, teachers' salaries discussed; 1971, plans on a new jail still stunted; 2006, talks on reversion proposed.
1921, "another big product of the shrewd mind of the man at its head, Mr. J.D. Bassett, who is a native son of Henry’s hills, and one who has perhaps done more than any other man in our County to put Henry among the best counties in Virginia ..."
A list of upcoming community events.
A list of upcoming community events.
A list of upcoming community events.
1921: "It is to be a decidedly handsome and churchly building, costing about fifty thousand dollars ..."; 1946: "The first shutdown of industrial plants in Henry county as a result of the coal shortage was reported at Fieldale today where the Marshall Field plants closed ..."
The new web-reality series by Rudy’s Girl media follows the journey of MHC entrepreneurs who dare to dream a different dream in Martinsville and who are not afraid to risk it all to make it happen.