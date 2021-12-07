 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday Pops brings Christmas cheer
0 comments
editor's pick

Holiday Pops brings Christmas cheer

{{featured_button_text}}

About 450 people attended Sunday's Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular, brought to the area by Piedmont Arts and held in the Martinsville High School auditorium.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to put your best foot forward when meeting your partner's parents

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec. 6
Features

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Dec. 6

1921: "It is to be a decidedly handsome and churchly building, costing about fifty thousand dollars ..."; 1946: "The first shutdown of industrial plants in Henry county as a result of the coal shortage was reported at Fieldale today where the Marshall Field plants closed ..."

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Dec. 7
Features

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Dec. 7

1921: "It is to be a decidedly handsome and churchly building, costing about fifty thousand dollars ..."; 1946: "The first shutdown of industrial plants in Henry county as a result of the coal shortage was reported at Fieldale today where the Marshall Field plants closed ..."

+2
'Hometown Hustle' premieres tonight
Lifestyles

'Hometown Hustle' premieres tonight

The new web-reality series by Rudy’s Girl media follows the journey of MHC entrepreneurs who dare to dream a different dream in Martinsville and who are not afraid to risk it all to make it happen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert