I got to play a new game last weekend and what started as a game among friends turned into a volley of snide comments as the competitiveness set in.

It started out as a normal outing with a small group of friends.

We spent the early afternoon volunteering uptown by working on the new community mural in the Broad Street parking lot. We picked one of the earlier days so we got the easy job of applying a second coat of the teal base color.

So, with that quickly out of the way we headed to Scuffle Hill Brewing Company, mostly because I was craving a Hawaiian burrito from Manny’s next door.

But the day didn’t stop there — someone threw out the idea to visit Mountain Valley Brewing as well a little later in the evening.

Once there, we settled in with our drinks at a table outside to enjoy some live music at their newly built performance stage thinking that we would just sit there and chill for the rest of the night.

And that’s what we did for around 30 minutes until we were enticed to play a round of Kubb. Now, I went the whole time playing thinking that it was called Club and only found out the real name after we left, but it was fun regardless.

Kubb is a lawn game where you throw wooden batons at wooden blocks to try and knock them down before the other team does. Each team takes turns throwing and the objective is to knock down all of the other team’s wooden blocks and the king (a bigger wooden block) which sits in the middle of the playing field throughout the game.

There are a lot more nuanced rules that are easier to explain while you’re actively playing, but it’s basically a combination of bowling and horseshoes.

The origins of the game are thought to be from Poland in the early sixteenth century, but the game became popular in the United States to the point where in 2023 there are 32 tournaments on the KubbOn.com schedule that are held across the country.

What we did was nothing but an unofficial backyard game.

The first game we played three against two, our team had three, and we lost. Horribly.

But the game still remained a friendly competition. We lost the second game as well and that’s where the tides changed and so did the friendly atmosphere.

One player from the team of two left, so to even things out we split our group of three and then it was friend and friends.

Now, I’m not generally a very competitive person and to start out I kept that spirit. I was just having fun playing a game with some friends.

Now that the game was more evened out, because the player that left was just too good at the game to lose to our team of amateurs, the real competition began.

At first everything was normal but then once my team started winning, the jabs started flying back and forth. And I’m proud to say that I didn’t start it but I also might have told my friend that went to the other team that she was throwing her baton with the rage and coordination of an out-of-control toddler.

Not my best moment — but don’t worry, we’re all still friends.

The game stretched out a lot longer during the first few before the teams evened out and the comments kept flying back and forth. But in the end my team prevailed and I even got the last shot.

Turns out I’m not the worst Kubb player according to my teammate, but I think I just got lucky.

And despite all the bad-mouthing we spewed at each other, we still all agreed we had a blast learning how to play this new game.

They’re going down again next time, though.