The way people perceive your age when you’re in your mid-early 20s can be a widely varying experience — at least it is for me.

It’s a fine, and random, balance between people thinking you’re older than you are or people thinking you’re way younger than you are. And maybe I just have a baby face, but the majority of the time people assume I’m younger than I actually am.

One instance in particular stands out to me and it happened while I was getting my taxes done this year, which is shocking to me because I consider that to be a particularly adult-ish activity. It was a few weeks ago when the weather was getting a bit finicky with cold weather one day and then warm the next.

So, walking out my door I still expected it to be icy but was welcomed with weather in the 60s and 70s and my attire didn’t quite match the temperature. I was bundled up in my puffy jacket but just went to work planning to take it off when I got there.

However, I felt a bit chilly in the offie so I ended up keeping the jacket on throughout the day, and when I went to pick up my taxes I didn’t take the jacket off when I left. I walked into the tax-office space and one of the workers asked how I was surviving wearing my coat.

I replied that it was cold in the office which is where I was returning, so taking it off was moot at that point.

One of the other workers spoke up and said, “Did you say office? I thought you were in high school.” It’s always weird when someone mentions your age, whether they perceive you as too young or as too old, and it can have unknown implications.

I just told him that I was 24 years old and was then called back into a room to go over my tax information.

But, thinking about it later I just can’t help but wonder why that statement was even necessary to make.

Age is something that many people are embarrassed to reveal, in my experience, especially once they get older, but there is also stigma on the other side of the spectrum.

At least for me, you want to be seen as older because you want to be seen as more competent and experienced based on what you can do rather than have people assume you know less just because of your age.

I don’t want people to look down on me or write me off just because I’m young. I want people to make decisions about me based on my experiences and accomplishments.

When I graduated college, I was given advice to not share my age in job interviews and to try and look as old as possible because of the very same reasons — they will respect you more and think you are more qualified if you appear older.

As someone who either does or doesn’t get carded when drinking depending on what they wear and gets called old by teenagers and children — I think maybe it’s time to stop paying so much attention to how old someone looks or even how old someone actually is.

Each person, regardless of their age group, has gone through different experiences and has different strengths and weaknesses. It’s entirely more productive to collaborate and work together than to expect everyone to be perfect at everything.

I help my grandparents, and even my mother sometimes, with technology that just comes to me naturally but my grandmother passes down cooking recipe secrets and my mother gives me art tips all the time that I never would have thought of.

You would think it would be better to embrace people who have different backgrounds, hobbies, cultures and even ages so that you can create an environment that is astronomically more diverse than if the people who make it up all come from similar backgrounds.