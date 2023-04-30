During the pandemic, once I graduated from college, I had a lot of free time on my hands.

We left for spring break during my senior year of college and then never returned to in-person classes, finishing up everything online and over Zoom. But, after classes let out and we were sent our diplomas I was left with some free time.

And by some I mean a lot.

In between acting as a caretaker for my grandparents and applying for jobs I took up a variety of hobbies to pass the time while the world was basically shut down.

They ranged from cross stitching, to painting with watercolors, painting with acrylics on pieces of wood, binge watching television series on Netflix and then eventually to running every day.

It started as a way to get healthier and pass the time and then I really started to love it the better I got at it. I would run pretty much every day unless I wasn't feeling well, which wasn't too often.

I was using a running app that is supposed to train you to run a 5K, called C25K, that takes you through different intervals of running and walking with increasing difficulty the longer you do the program.

Long story short I made it to the end and was running 5Ks on the treadmill and working on building up the endurance to run 10Ks when all the sudden life changed drastically.

My job application efforts paid off and I was moving to Martinsville, Virginia, in the time span just about three weeks.

I still ran every day while I was packing up all my stuff for the move, but when I got to Martinsville I no longer had a treadmill.

After a few months of adjusting, I eventually got a membership at the YMCA in town and was able to run again. Running outside where I live isn't an option because of an absence of sidewalks and a two-way street that cars often speed by on.

Plus, as I've learned recently, running on a treadmill doesn't always fully prepare you to run outside.

I later switched over to Gym 24 before, for reasons I'm not going to go into detail on that had nothing to do with the gym or my experiences there, I stopped going there around November last year.

After that I kind of felt like it was out of alignment without that aspect of my life. And it took me too long to get it back on track.

So a few weeks ago I started trail running--which is how I know that running outside is much, much more difficult that running on a treadmill.

When treadmill running, the machine regulates your speed for you and you're always on the same incline unless you manually change the setting yourself. That lets you focus on just one goal without having to deal with these other factors.

Because man am I facing those factors now.

Running on a trail is a whole different beast where I've learned even the shoes I used to run on the treadmill aren't sufficient enough for trail running. I ordered proper trail running shoes the other day and just ran with them for the first time. It's a whole new world.

And I need all the advantages I can get with running on trails with gravel, dirt and different inclines.

But I couldn't be happier that I am back to doing something that I really loved doing. It just feels good to be doing something active, healthy and where I can be in the outdoors for a period of time most days.

It also feels like it has knocked the balance of my life back into alignment. And even if I'm not literally running on a track running sure has brought my life back on track metaphorically.