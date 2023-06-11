For a large part of my adult life I have assumed, from multiple experiences, that I had a black thumb but lately things have begun to turn over a new leaf.

Back in November I officially started actively bringing plants into my life with no experience in plant ownership other than what I could learn from Google. It started with plants being gifted to me and then when those survived I got more confident and started purchasing some of my own.

I was cautious at first only buying a couple because it would be very unfortunate to buy something only to have it die a few months later — which is one of the main reasons I don’t like buying flowers.

They’re pretty and I appreciate receiving them but then they just die. And in my short plant experience I get very attached to the plants I’ve acquired and sad when things don’t go well.

I started branching out with a monstera and from there I was gifted even more plants from friends and family and also got lost in the discount plant section of Lowe’s on multiple occasions since then.

I don’t have a pet or any children, so my plants are pretty much the only things I have to take care of other than myself. And at first that kind of terrified me because of the past casualties I’d had.

But all these months later things are going great. I am happy to announce that I am officially no longer a retired member of the black thumb club. Hopefully even writing that out doesn’t jinx anything.

Where before I only had plants in my living room, I now have them in all but one of the rooms in my home and that’s really just because I don’t use my home office enough to see them if I had any in there.

My living room is overflowing with an assortment of plants and the awesome thing is that none of them are dying. In fact, most of them are thriving, weirdly enough.

Both of my monsteras, which used to be one big plant before I split it into two, are sprouting new leaves left and right. So much so that I might need to upsize their pots soon.

My variegated string of hearts, which started as a tiny bunch of slightly drooping leaves is perky and flourishing. My spider plants, though not surprising as they are a resilient plant, are bushy and shiny.

Both my black zz and regular zz plants are thriving and growing new leaves even though for some reason both were in the sale section at Lowe’s.

My alocasia, which I thought was going to die as all but one of the leaves died one at a time, just sprouted its first new leaf in months and my Chinese money plant is doing the same.

Basically, I’ve had no deaths in my plant family lately and it feels amazing to see them thriving.

There’s something about the feeling of something that I put effort into working that just makes me ecstatic. Plus, having plants in a living area just brightens things up.

I’ve heard from multiple people that if you project positive energy into plants, or pretty much anything you do, then there’s a better chance of success. With these results, I’m beginning to think that just might be a real thing.

So, if you were hesitating on dipping your toe into houseplant ownership out of fear you wouldn’t be successful, maybe just give it a shot. Because if someone with my history of having a black thumb can end up being this successful then anyone can do it.

All it takes is a little effort, a lot of watering, perseverance and apparently having plenty of positive attituded doesn’t hurt either.