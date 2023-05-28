Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

My completely clean record has come to an end.

I believe it was my freshman year of college that, while walking past the dining hall, I was bribed to donate my blood to the American Red Cross in exchange for a free T-shirt.

Before then, I had never donated blood and really had only ever had an IV put in one or two other times, but the draw of a free T-shirt is irresistible to a new college student.

I don’t know what it is about free T-shirts in college, but I ended up with a collection of them from student activity clubs, apartments around the city, restaurants, sports and eventually multiple blood donation ones as well.

Those take a longer time to acquire simply because they usually give those out after a blood donation, which can only be done every eight weeks at the least.

My school would hold blood drives pretty frequently though, so once that time was up, I would donate again and here I am today with plenty of T-shirts as a result.

And this is something that I stuck with to this day, minus a break over the pandemic where I wasn’t leaving the house. But once the world came back to a semblance of normalcy I went right back to donating.

Pretty close to every eight weeks or so I go and donate, usually at the Elks Lodge. Up until last week I had never had any major issues, especially not problems that prevented me from finishing my donation.

Since I’ve only been donating for a few years and because of the required wait time to donate again, I haven’t donated too much but I did just hit my 18th donation. That’s a whopping two gallons of blood, apparently.

But with each donation I’ve never had a single issue, even getting compliments on how easy it is to work with my veins. I could never decide if that was weird or not, but I kind of just rolled with it.

Like most things, my streak of good luck with the process had to come to an end eventually, I suppose.

It started out normal. I signed in, did the finger prick, answered all the questions and was ready to go.

But once it was time to identify which vein would be used, it was one that no one had ever used before.

At this point I think I jinxed myself when I told them that no one had ever used that vein before. They assured me it would be fine and I’ve never had issues so I thought nothing of it and just let them carry on.

It was not fine.

I was hooked up to the machine to give double red, which is when basically they only take red blood cells and everything else gets put back in through the IV and machine.

It’s not much different from a normal donation other than it takes a little bit longer and it’s really cold when the return process happens.

However, shortly after I was stuck, there were issues.

There wasn’t a flow into the machine and eventually after they moved the needle around a bit to see if it could be fixed, they pulled the plug and the needle.

They figured the needle had gone under my vein which caused the low flow and eventually a big clot formed in the tubes, preventing me from completing the donation.

But I’m aware that it happens sometimes, most of the time not to the fault of anyone involved. And this person had taken my blood before with no issues, so no hard feelings.

And my broken record won’t stop me from donating in the future. Even though the bruising is a bit jarring to see and my arm is a bit sore, once another eight weeks goes by, I’ll be back at another drive to do it all over again.