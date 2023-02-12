After years of watching entrancing videos of people decorating sugar cookies with royal icing, I finally got the chance to try it myself—and it went quite well.

A bakery in Eden, North Carolina, called Sweet Revenge Bakery & Occasion Cakes held an event called Buttercream & Bubbly on Wednesday evening and I went with a small group to see what it was all about.

I’m always down to try new things, but this event was right on brand with other stuff I already know I like to do like cooking, baking and even a little bit of art thrown in.

So, needless to say, I was excited to see what we were going to do.

The first step you take into this bakery is an experience in and of itself. You immediately smell all the delicious treats that have been made for displays and notice the extravagantly decorated tiered cakes placed around the room.

Once we took all of that in, we made our way to the decorating station that was set up for the event. There were sets of trays full of a small cake, different bags of icing, sprinkles, undecorated sugar cookies and glasses for the bubbly portion of the evening.

We picked our spot and then poured ourselves some bubbly before taking a look around the shop and what was for sale because we arrived a little early and had to wait for everyone to show up before the instruction began.

When we were directed back to our stations to begin our sweet decorating process, we found that little snack bowls with chocolate-covered pretzels, grapes, blackberries, pickles, crackers, cheese, hummus and sliced meats were waiting for us.

Just as a side note, they were quite delicious to snack on in between icing cookies and cakes.

We started with decorating three heart-shaped cookies with royal icing. We had black, pink and red icing to choose from and could pick any combinations that we desired.

The first step was to make an outline with royal icing on the hearts and let that sit so that we could flood the cookies with icing once we had a barrier to keep it from falling off the edge of the cookies.

After that, we could make whatever designs in them that we wanted. I chose to write “Be Mine” on one of them, on another pipe little hearts and drag a toothpick through them, and then the last I just covered in sprinkles.

Next we decorated some lip-shaped cookies. To start we outlined the lips and added a line down the middle in black to create a separation between the top and bottom lips.

We waited for those to harden and then flooded them with icing just like the other cookies.

Our last, and biggest, project was to decorate a tiny cake. We started with a buttercream icing to coat the cake and that’s where we got to freestyle. I added a border of dots of icing, and because I had a fancy tip on the icing bag, it made flower-like designs around the edge.

I took one of my cookie icing bags and wrote a Valentine’s Day message across the cake. I also made some large blobs of icing and then took my heart cookies and propped them up on the icing to create a 3D decoration.

I thought it was looking good at this point but still felt it was missing something so as a finishing touch, I took some of the sprinkles and candy that were provided and then sprinkled them along the edge of the cake.

I was shocked to realize that this was my first time using royal icing to decorate cookies and the most I’ve ever done to decorate a cake was a layer of icing.

But, in the future, I’ll have to do it again—because it was a total blast.