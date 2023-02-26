I’ve seen a bunch of comments on Facebook regarding Chick-fil-A’s new meat-free and plant forward option, and I’m a little shocked at how closed-minded people can be over a faux chicken sandwich.

Earlier this month, Chick-fil-A announced that it was testing a vegetarian option of the classic Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich at select locations that is made from a cauliflower filet. This isn’t a new concept as cauliflower has been made into faux chicken products by other brands for a good bit of time now.

The sandwich is still marinated in the signature seasoning, pressure cooked and served on the same bun with two dill pickles. Seems simple enough. Apparently, at least on my timeline, some people on Facebook don’t agree.

I saw a post about the new sandwich shared by one of my Facebook friends with all sorts of negative comments such as “Yuk!?” or someone saying if they’re going to eat fried food they may as well have the real deal.

Personally, I think this is kind of closed minded. You never know why someone won’t eat meat. It’s not always because they chose to be a vegetarian, sometime its serious dietary restrictions or health reasons.

But even if they don’t have either of those things, people should be able to like the things they like, especially if it’s as simple and harmless as a faux chicken sandwich, without other people shaming them for liking it.

It reminds me of seeing videos or posts online about food from other cultures, maybe with unfamiliar ingredients, and people are saying things along the line of the food looking disgusting or that they don’t know how people eat the dishes.

Regardless of how the sandwich tastes or how well it sells, it’s no fun to yuck someone’s yum. I try to be really careful when telling people I dislike something, because you never know if they love that thing you’re about to yuck.

I’m sure at one point in everyone’s lives, they’ve had someone disapprove or dislike something they love and enjoy—it’s not a pleasant feeling to have something you care about or that makes you happy talked about in a negative light.

This translates to hobbies as well. I’ve had plenty of people tell me reading is boring when it’s one of my favorite things to do. This is to the point that it doesn’t even bother me anymore when I hear comments about it.

And though I’ve learned to develop a thick skin about comments on that or other things, some people get actually affected by negative comments on things that make them happy.

I remember when I was younger, boys at school would make fun of girls for having hobbies, especially horseback riding—which looking back is absolutely ridiculous. I feel like I’ve always noticed a tendency of people to talk down on things they don’t do or understand and it makes no sense to me.

It’s one of the reasons I like to try so many new things and most of the time when I do try new things, I find a new hobby, interest or favorite dish. And even if you try something new and don’t like it, that doesn’t mean that no one else can like it for themselves.

If everyone was the same and like the same things, the world would be a pretty boring place.

Basically, I’ve learned that it’s important to be careful and conscious about how you speak to people or post on the internet because you never know how it’s going to affect them.

Words can make or break someone’s day, and it’s a lot more fun to put smiles on faces than frowns and tears.