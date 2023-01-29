Holland: Confusion at "CATS"

I went to see “CATS” the Broadway musical at the Steven Tanger Performing Arts Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

When one of my friends asked me if I had seen “CATS” I immediately thought of the live action movie that came out in 2019 and received some pretty awful reviews.

I texted back “Nope” and then quickly followed that up with “I actively made efforts not to watch it” after having seen the trailers and hearing what people were saying after they had watched it.

But, after she explained that it would be a live performance, I couldn’t turn that down no matter what show was running.

Just for reference, I’ve never seen “CATS” before in my entire life. I think my high school in Florida performed the play once while I was there, but I have no recollection of seeing the show or any of its plot.

All I knew, based on the name, was that it involved cats in some way.

So, when we sat down and the show started—I was in for a bit of a shock. Basically, it started out with the group of performers crawling and moving around the stage in a cat-like manner.

This was a bit startling at first even with the forewarning of the title of the show. I don’t know what it was, but I can assume it was just eerie to see humans move in a manner that was so feline.

Which only shows how impressive the performers are at what they do. After that initial shock passed, I think I started to adjust a bit and try and figure out what was going on.

“CATS” is a sung-through musical, which means that the whole show is songs and dancing where other musicals have breaks from song for dialogue.

So, I had to pay extra attention to the words in the song and watch closely to try to understand. From the first act, I was able to deduct that the group of Jellicle Cats meet once a year and that they scattered away from an old cat named Grizabella.

Other than that, I admit I was a bit lost on the plot line at first. The woman in the seat next to me leaned over during intermission and asked me if I knew what had just happened and I had to admit to her that I barely had a clue.

Thankfully, she was in the same boat as me. We had a laugh over not really having any clue what was going on, but both agreed that we were impressed regardless.

My favorite scene was one about a cat named Rum Tum Tugger. He was played by Hank Santos, and the personality that he brought to the character stood out among a crowd of wonderful performance skills.

He represents a curious cat who always wants what he doesn’t have. If he is given a mouse, he’d rather have a rat and if he’s let outside, he’d rather be inside, and so on.

Another of my favorite scenes was the one about a cat called Macavity, who was played by Sam Buchanan. Macavity is the mysterious and scary criminal cat who never gets caught.

The moment that I think really stole the show and, if the length of the applause was any indicator, so did the rest of the audience was the performance of the song “Memory” by Taylor Harris who played Grizabella.

Her voice was beautiful throughout the whole performance and it was really quite impressive to hear her sing.

All in all, I really enjoyed the show. I did have to google what the plot was afterwards, but that was probably more a factor of my ignorance of theater than anything else.

Horrifyingly enough, this has left me curious to see how that plot was ever made into a movie, and I might end up watching it just out of morbid curiosity.