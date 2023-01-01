Holland: Cookie catastrophe

Having successfully baked and cooked many meals, pastries, cakes, cookies, bread and many, many more other things, I assumed a simple sugar cookie recipe would be easy-peasy.

Turns out I was wrong, but it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to me looking back. I had no baking powder, baking soda or confectioners’ sugar on the night I got the baking itch (this is important for later on).

Only a few days prior, I had successfully made a cottage loaf. I had been inspired to attempt making the bread loaf because I had recently delved into making bread and saw it attempted as a challenge while watching reruns of The Great British Bake Off on Netflix.

The loaf starts as one large loaf and then after proofing, you have to cut off 1/3 of the dough to make it into two loaves. After that, both of the rounds of dough are formed into circles, and the smaller one is stacked on top of the larger one.

Once this is completed, you coat two fingers in flour and push down through the center of both loaves all the way to the baking tray beneath to seal them together. This recipe by Paul Hollywood, one of the judges for the show, even stumped some of the show’s contestants.

I also made, on the same day as the bread, a sauce of feta cheese and tomato for a pasta dish. This was really simple, but also extremely tasty. It only involved baking the feta and tomatoes in a casserole dish and then smashing it all together before pouring over cooked pasta.

These successfully made dishes raised my confidence astronomically. So, after this semi-complicated looking bread loaf that turned out delicious and this dinner I made was amazing, I thought cookies would be no problem. That was an incorrect assumption on my part.

I started off all wrong, which in the end set me up for disaster, I think. Missing all the ingredients above, I looked for both a sugar cookie and icing recipe without those ingredients. The cookies may have been okay, if a bit dense, without baking soda or powder, but the icing was my downfall.

I mixed, cooled, rolled out and cut circle cookies, repeating the rolling out and cutting shapes part three times before all the dough was turned into cookies. I then popped them into the freezer while the oven pre-heated so they could get cold again before baking.

The cookies came out, well, looking like sugar cookies but I couldn’t stop there of course — they would be boring without icing. The first recipe I found had confectioner’s sugar, and not having any of that I googled one without it.

This is where it got weird, but instead of looking for another one I just kept going. The recipe had me basically make a paste by mixing together milk and flour. Since all I had was pumpkin oat milk, I decided to use that.

After it was mixed together to form a gooey blob, I let it cool to room temperature and then I added it to the butter and sugar that had already been creamed together.

This ended up making a weirdly sticky icing, and though it tasted pleasantly of pumpkin, it was still really weird in texture. I even broke out the red food coloring to attempt to have a festive looking cookie, but that was another roadblock.

It takes a lot of red food dye to make a dark Christmas red cookie, so I ended up with salmon pink colored icing on my cookies. All in all, it wasn’t the worst it could have gone, but also not the best. Next time, I’ll just drive the five minutes it takes to go to the Dollar General down the road.