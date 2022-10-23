Holland: Don't dwell on the "What if?"

I’ve been contemplating often lately the concept of making choices that may seem small but that can affect the whole course of my life.

Like what would have happened if I had gone to College of Charleston instead of the University of South Carolina (UofSC). I had seriously been considering the more local school to where I was currently living in Charleston, South Carolina, until I received a full ride scholarship at UofSC and moved to Columbia instead.

If I hadn’t done that, I wouldn’t have met my best friend and I wouldn’t be her maid of honor in her wedding next year. I wouldn’t have met many of the other friends I made while I attended school there. I never would have been able to go back into the rare books section of the library and experience the awe I did at how well they were preserved or what went into the preservation process.

I probably wouldn’t have gone on a mission trip to Puerto Rico and gotten to help build houses or seal roofs for people who needed it. I wouldn’t have rediscovered my love for poetry in a weekly three-hour long poetry workshop that I hated at first but then began to love.

And I may never have written for my college newspaper, The Daily Gamecock. And I may never have taken an interest in the unique writing style and I may never have landed in Martinsville, Virginia, or met any of the amazing people I’ve had the chance to meet here.

When contemplating this topic, it’s natural to think of what you might have become had you done things differently. What if I had never changed my major from biology to English? What would I be doing as a career with that different path?

What if I had never quit singing in chorus? What if I had gone to different events and made friends with different people? What if I had put more effort into playing an instrument? All these “what ifs” had been crossing my mind.

Recently, I came across a book called “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig and I knew I had to read it. Without spoiling anything, the book is all about a woman who visits a library between life and death that allows her to jump into different versions of her life based on if things worked out a little differently.

The book started out a bit more intense than expected, but was overall a pretty easy read. It went in a different direction than I at first assumed, as well. I went in thinking she was going to have glamorous adventures and get to try on her different lives and maybe even pick the one she wanted to stay in.

And she did do all of those things. But, none of these other lives were perfect. No matter how much she regretted not staying on the paths that she thought she regretted not taking, there was always something that sent her onto a different life.

What I took from reading the book is that imagining all these different scenarios and outcomes is completely useless to me. I have been wasting my time going on these daydreams of making other decisions. Because no matter how successful or rich or just different this other life I imagine is, it’s most likely not going to happen anymore—and I probably wouldn’t want it to.

And it also doesn’t mean that the one I’m living is worth any less or had any less impact than the different pathways my life could have taken. I get to do things I love, with people I love, and have fun doing it.

At the end of the day, I chose the path that I am currently on, and there’s no changing it now. So, I’ve decided to try and stop imagining what could have happened and just embracing what happened because I made those choices, and what other possibilities lay ahead instead of behind.