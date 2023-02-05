Last weekend, I said an early goodbye to some recently made friends with a trip to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

I’ve had some ups and downs with friends that I’ve made while living in Martinsville and I’ve been very fortunate to have met the people that I get to call my friends.

Moving here, I was forced out of my comfort zone because I knew absolutely no one here and had to start from scratch with friends and everything else as well.

I thought this would be a difficult task for me to undergo, and it did have its rocky moments, because I tend to be very introverted. But because this job has me out in the community and at all kinds of events, I found myself in a unique position to meet new people.

In just under a year, I am shocked to have made an amazing core group of friends who have had such a positive effect on my life. We’re collectively always trying to make new friends together whenever we find another person close to our age, and that led to us meeting the two friends we took on a farewell journey to the parkway.

Neither of them are from Martinsville and both of them are leaving this week to move across the country. And though they are just living out the journey that is life, they will be missed dearly by me and, I’m sure, the rest of the people who were fortunate enough to meet them while they were here.

So, since they had both never been to the parkway before we had to make sure they got to see the beautiful drive before they made their departures.

Our first stop was in Stuart. We visited Stagecoach Coffee & More for a caffeine fix before heading back on the road. But not before stopping for a photo op at the “Greeting from Patrick County” mural on North Main Street.

We were only in the car a short time before we got to the Lovers Leap Scenic Overlook. We had another mini photoshoot while shivering before we hopped back into the car and continued on.

Next, we arrived at Meadows of Dan and had to stop for lunch at the Poor Farmers Deli inside the Poor Farmers Market. We each had different sandwiches and a dessert option: They looked too delicious to pass up.

After we finished eating, we headed back inside to browse their selection, and some touristy items were purchased. We drove just down the road to another store called Concord Corner Store and then visited an eclectic shop called Poppy’s.

We stopped for, yet again, another photo op at the Blue Ridge Parkway National Park Service sign before getting back in the car and taking off again. This stint in the car was also very short.

We stopped at the Mabry Mill and, even though it was sprinkling rain and the mill and the shop weren’t open, we got out and walked around and, of course, took some more photos.

After this we finally made our way to the actual scenic view of the Parkway. We stopped at three of the overlooks, saw some rocks with icicles on them and endured the cold wind to take, and I’m sure this is shocking, some more photos of all of us together.

On the way back to Martinsville we also stopped by the Philpott Lake overlook for one last scenic view before we all parted ways.

One thing I’ve learned in moving a significant distance away from all the people I know is that there are different types of friends when this happens. One just says they’ll come to visit you and the other actually makes plans to do so.

With both of these people, we made some amazing memories in the short time they lived here and I have no doubt I’ll see them both again someday.