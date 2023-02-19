I had probably the best Valentine’s Day of my entire life this year and it’s all because I spent it with a group of my friends.

Rather than having a traditional Valentine’s Day, we decided to have a Galentine’s Day instead. All this means is that instead of spending the evening with romantic intentions, we spent time with dear friends.

We spent the evening at Hamlet Vineyards for its Valentine’s Day party, but that’s not where the night began.

After work, a small group of friends came over to my house and we tried on different outfit combinations to find the right ones, finished up any makeup that needed touching up after a day of work and did our hair as well.

We were a little bit late after we stopped to take two Polaroid photos of all of us once everybody was fully glammed up, but we eventually made it to the vineyard and joined the rest of our group.

We started out with a delicious cocktail each that featured the Hamlet Va Vino Sparkling wine and was topped with a raspberry inside and got a bottle of the Cardinal Rose to drink as a whole group after we finished those.

We finished with a jug of water to hopefully avoid a headache the next day.

There was a mouthwatering display of food available such as fried ravioli, fresh vegetables, maple bacon, smoked salmon and cream cheese, shrimp cocktail and bread with goat cheese.

And as with every Hamlet meal I’ve had to this day, it was all extremely delicious.

It was set up buffet-style and the plates of food were replenished frequently to satisfy anyone that wanted to come back for seconds, or even thirds or fourths.

Desserts were also delicious with chocolate-covered strawberries, a cheesecake dessert, little chocolate-shaped hearts and Cocoa Trails chocolate red wine truffles.

There were lip-shaped plates to use, following the Valentine’s Day theme.

The outside patio was decorated up for Valentine’s Day, lights were strung from the ceiling and light music played in the background to really bring the atmosphere together. Heart shaped decorations were on the walls inside and the napkins were even heart shaped as well.

And though there was a good amount of couples, I think it was more prevalent that people were sitting in larger groups of people just like we did.

One of my friends almost didn’t get to come because when she went to get a ticket—they had already sold out. But, someone must have had one in their cart and not bought one or just changed their mind because after a page refresh, she was able to get a ticket.

We chatted withing our own table of six people and mingled with other people we knew from other tables as well, and all in all, it was a great event and great fellowship with friends.

I found that celebrating Valentine’s Day with a group of people whose company I already know I enjoy, and will continue to enjoy, is a much better way to spend it then alone at home with a pint of ice cream or with a random date.

Of course, as with anything I go to with my friends, we took an excessive amount of pictures to commemorate the occasion, some more goofy than others that will stay in the camera roll to never be seen on social media.

I know that at least I, and I hope my friends as well, will cherish the night we had together—even if it wasn’t a typical celebration of the holiday.

We also made away with a few to-go containers full of chocolate-covered strawberries because of how many were left over after the event ended. So I’ll be enjoying my bounty of desserts for at least a few days, if not more.