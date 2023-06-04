People either love or hate change.

I’m sure there are some few people who are indifferent to change, but mostly people react to change and flourish or they can’t handle a difference in the way things were done before.

But change is the way of the world. It’s how we grow, it’s how we get better and improve and it’s how we evolve as a society — but sometimes people can’t handle the growing pains.

Most of the time when things change there are things that get left behind, and that’s what people struggle with the most, it seems. They’re used to having things one way and the absence or replacement of that thing sticks with them and keeps them from embracing new horizons.

A lot of times when things change, it’s for a reason.

I’m a big believer in the saying “everything happens for a reason.” It might be wishful thinking, but every time something in my life has gone topsy-turvy or I’ve had a big change occur, I’ve always come out the other side better off.

Sometimes you just have to have faith that no matter what is happening around you, things will work out.

This has applied to me multiple times throughout my life. When I graduated high school I had very little money to spend on college and would have had to take out tons of loans to cover college tuition.

This left me feeling very conflicted about which college to attend because I torn between wanted to pick the college that would cost the least amount of money and the college I really wanted to go to.

Well, a few weeks of freaking out later I received a letter in the mail about a scholarship program that I was accepted into that would, when combined with the other scholarships I’d received, cover all my tuition expenses for all four years and leave me with some money to pay for rent and school supplies as well.

And everything worked out OK.

Then, at the end of my college career, the pandemic hit. We went home for spring break and never returned to classes. Never even got an official graduation ceremony.

And after “graduating” I was scared for my job prospects in the middle of a pandemic. But, here I am now with the Bulletin and everything worked out in the end.

But with that came a move to another state to a place where I literally knew no one.

I was extremely nervous to say the least, but again — everything worked out.

Now almost a year and a half later, moving to Virginia was one of my favorite decisions I’ve ever made. I don’t say the best because who knows where I would have been had I made some different choices, but living here has been some of the most memorable years of my life.

And that’s just the way life goes. You make choices, you grow into different people than you were before, you have different experiences that alter who you are as a person and how you see yourself.

You grow apart from old friends, you make new amazing friends. You set out on your own for the first time outside of college, you find who you really are without influences from your old life telling you who to be.

Those changes all allowed me to transform into who I am today.

Sometimes the process can be painful and scary, but we, as a society, are forced to work through the growing pains of change. It’s how we progress and stay relevant to the times and sometimes become better people.

Because change is going to happen whether you’re prepared for it or not. And, though it’s cliche, it’s cliche for a reason: You can either sink or swim when change comes around.