Holland: Hobbies are fleeting but fulfilling

Throughout college I used art as a form of therapeutic meditation, but it always phases in and out of my life where I start on a whim and then obsessively do it over and over again until I get burned out.

I come from a family of amazing artists and while my art has always been subpar in comparison, I still have fun doing it. I’ve gone from art journaling, painting with different mediums, coloring, pastels and many more I can’t even remember, to now watercolor painting.

After a long night of dancing fun at New College Institute for the Rives on the Road show featuring Dangermuffin and The Wilson Springs Hotel, I sat with a friend and we made some watercolor paintings. I painted some trees and even though it looked really bad at first, I kept going.

After I filled the paper with trees I still wasn’t satisfied so I added some branches and trunks to the trees and even ended up putting in a background color as well. As I finished, I still didn’t completely love it.

I moved on to another paper and started painting some mountains in a dark blue color. This time I prepared and looked up a reference photo on Instagram. The painting came out not too bad, but still not as good as I wanted it to be.

At this point I’m stuck with two paintings that I barely like and no idea what to do with them. I see my friend take out a pen and start writing on hers. We both have been really into poetry lately, and across one of her paintings she was writing a poem that she had written recently.

Since I have copious amounts of screenshots in my camera roll of poems that I love—and nothing to do with them except keep them in the photos—I had a library of poems to sort through and write on my own paintings.

I wrote a Robert Frost poem on my tree painting because he was talking about the forest in the poem, and then later once the mountain painting dried I wrote another one of my poems on that one. With this, I finally have a place to put all the poems I’d been saving up, not knowing why.

The next day I painted another piece with a flower and again had another outlet for a different poem. When Sunday came around and I was home by myself, I ran to the store to pick up watercolor paper and paint and some brushes as well.

I set up my coffee table as an art station (my dining room table would have been ideal but is full of plants from my other current hobby if you’re following along from last week’s column), grabbing water, paper towels and all my supplies.

I had to cut my paper into the correct size to match the ones I had already done because my friend has a notebook of small, square paper and that wasn’t available at the store, so I had to improvise.

I completed four more watercolor paintings and got to delete four more poems from my endless phone cache of forgotten poems. This project is letting me revisit and reread these poems that I felt were meaningful enough to keep — and interestingly enough, see that I have grown, since I found meaning in some of those poems.

As I go through them I remember what and why I was feeling what I was when I read them the first time. Some of them are no longer how I feel today, and that was a wonderful realization to me. I now have a goal to fill a small wall in my dining room with them, but we’ll see how far I get in that process.

Like I said, I usually go all in with art projects until I burn myself out. Hopefully I can make enough before I lose interest and move on to the next thing — but I’m sure that new thing will be just as amazing as the last.

