It is completely acceptable to not be one hundred percent okay 24/7 whether that is emotionally, physically, mentally or really in any way.

Everybody is different, and that makes us have different tolerances for all kinds of things such as energy levels, physical capabilities, social batteries and even comfort levels in new environments.

I’m personally very aware of this because I’m pretty introverted and certain things will wear me out more than others. For example, spending time with certain friends doesn’t typically wear me out, it actually usually recharges my social battery, but being in large groups with no one I know can have the opposite effect.

An example of this is having my job. I have to be able to talk to strangers but that doesn’t mean I’m always comfortable doing so or that it doesn’t wear me out a little bit. I exert more energy when talking to strangers than I do talking to my close friends and this is true for many people, especially introverted ones.

This can also apply to physical exhaustion as well. You can be exhausted no matter what age you are — and that’s completely fine. You don’t have to meet other peoples’ standards of how you should feel just because they feel you should be able to perform at a certain level.

You can be tired at 16, you can be tired at 60 and you can even be tired at the age of 6. And it’s important to set boundaries, both with yourself and other people, when it comes to this.

You’ve most likely heard the saying “no means no” applying to a variety of situations, but it can apply to this as well.

If someone else has expectations for you, such as maybe you should be dancing at an event, when you aren’t at 100% that day — you are not entitled to fulfill those expectations. You can say ‘No thanks’ and it should be taken at face value even if your ‘No’ wasn’t backed by a reason and was just out of preference.

I also recognize that a person should be aware of how you’re feeling that day and gauge if you’re really in a position to be in social situations in that moment.

I usually have a good grasp on this, but I recently had a situation where I definitely should have just stayed home. I went regardless because I had already agreed to attend an event and didn’t want to disappoint anyone I was meeting there.

I could tell I was off from the get-go after having woken up early, driving for two hours, going on a clean-up and hike, spending time socializing and then driving another two hours before having little time to prepare for this event.

I was flat out exhausted in all ways possible, no matter how many people told me that night I can’t be tired because different factors.

I figured I would just shake it off but couldn’t and after repeated comments about how I should be out on the dance floor dancing, I decided to leave.

And then I promptly fell asleep immediately when I got home.

I talk a lot about going and going and always being busy with different adventures, but some down time in between is essential for me — and for many others as well.

I know plenty of people who can just go forever without proper rest, but like I said, its different for everybody and my introverted self needs to rest and recuperate a little bit between social events so I can really enjoy myself.

For the next couple of weeks at the very least, I’m planning light and hoping to gain some rest time and maybe get through a few of the books in my ever-growing TBR list.