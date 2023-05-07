Before I had even moved to Martinsville, I already knew how beautiful the state of Virginia is.

I’ve spent a decent amount of time up in Northern Virginia in Alexandria and Spotsylvania with my godmother and we went on numerous trips around Virginia where I was able to see just how beautiful it is.

I’ve been to the Natural Bridge, parts of the Appalachian Trail, the Luray Caverns, the Shenandoah Mountains and plenty of hiking trails scattered around the state, just to name a few. And the list only grows the longer I live in the state.

These kinds of trips have always been something that I’ve always appreciated being able to do. There’s just something special about being outside in the beautiful outdoors that brings peace and just utter amazement at how gorgeous nature can be.

The fresh air, the green plants, the running water, the huge rocks and the smallest pebbles in streams all have their own uniqueness and, in my opinion at least, should be appreciated and preserved.

One of the things that just stumps me each time I see it is how much trash ends up in these locations.

I have, since living here and in the past, been a part of multiple clean-ups in similar types of places, and each time, loads and loads of trash are removed from these gorgeous natural resources.

From beaches to rivers to parking lots of hiking trails and more, there never fails to be a multitude of trash bags taken away after a cleanup in those locations.

There are multiple reasons why I take issue with that, but a main one that even people that don’t visit those locations should care about is that the attractiveness of those places brings in tourists.

And here in Martinsville we all know how important it is for that to happen and how it can benefit a local economy.

It’s also nice to go for a hike or a paddle and not walk or float by a bunch of trash.

Just out of common courtesy it’s nice to use the trashcans that are usually provided at these places or to keep the trash and take it with you instead of throwing it on the ground on the rare occasion that there are no trash cans available.

But I realize that it’s an unrealistic expectation that everyone would just stop littering all at once, though that would be nice.

In order to combat that, organizations from the local conservation groups organize cleanups in these places. I’ve personally done a few with the Dan River Basin Association, one with Trek Virginia Outdoors and a workday with Virginia National Parks up at Rocky Knob Campsite.

One thing I’ve noticed at those is that we need more people who are invested in preserving and cleaning up our natural environment.

The majority of these events usually have, after the cleanup of course, a nice hike or paddle, and then there is always a lunch outing, whether it’s at a restaurant or a picnic situation where you bring your own lunch.

But I’ve always left cleanups having met at least one cool person, usually more than that, and having a great time. It feels good to get out there and try and make some kind of difference while also getting to socialize with like-minded people.

And usually you don’t even have to bring anything except the proper clothing which varies depending on where you’re going. You’ll usually be provided with any equipment necessary, from trash bags to trash pickers, and even tools if needed.

But it’s also good to be safe and bring a pair of work gloves in case you have to get a little dirty to make the world cleaner.