I once wrote a poem about the process of making pasta.

Before I took a poetry workshop in college, I had dramatically different ideas about what poetry is supposed to look like. I would only think about making writing fit into the tight structure of rules that are often associated with poetry.

You have all the different types of poetry with different rules on keeping rhymes consistent, paying attention to the metrics and rhythm, and while I also did a good bit of that while in that workshop I was also given free reign to just write.

We had a different type of poem or writing assignment every week, and they ranged from following strict structures to basically just writing down everything that came to mind.

One of the assignments we did was to just start writing little one- or two-sentences’ worth of memories that I remembered from when I was younger. It was a little bit difficult at first, but the more I wrote it was like one memory unlocked another.

It became easier and easier to keep on writing.

It helped me remember things that I hadn’t thought of in years, and before I knew it I had filled up pages of one-line memories ranging from early childhood and up to high school.

It’s a writing exercise that anyone can participate in and I highly recommend it, because it brings up happy memories that maybe had been forgotten over time.

The principal of doing something until it becomes easier is something that I use over and over in my life, and it’s really helped me develop different skills purely through practice.

I used to not be able to make a phone call without planning out the whole conversation in my head, mapping out all the different outcomes of all the different pathways the conversation could go.

Now, I make phone calls every day easily and it all comes down to doing something enough that it just naturally becomes easier to do. Somewhere along the way I stopped being so nervous and adjusted to just letting the conversation flow naturally and develop without having to stress about it too much.

My family is very artistic naturally, all except for me. They pop out art pieces that are amazing at the drop of a pin like they were just writing their name. It’s that easy for them.

I’ve always had to work hard to make simple art projects turn out half as good as they were able to do things very simply.

But, if I worked with them hard enough and just kept going I was able to develop the skills to improve my own art. I also take plenty of tips, but just working on something long enough can sometimes help things work out naturally.

My mother always told me that I couldn’t give up on an art project and just had to keep working on it until it became what I had envisioned when I started the project.

Similarly with my father, he would always advise me that if I wanted something enough I should do the research to make sure I understood all the aspects to do the best that I could.

There’s nothing that will hold you back from achieving what you want if you want it hard enough—you just have to keep on going.

I’ve heard the phrase “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks” too often in my life, and it’s always bugged me a bit.

Just because you don’t currently have the skills to be a master at a certain trade doesn’t mean that you should give up completely at it or shouldn’t try it at all.

One of my favorite things is trying things that I’m not very good at and then improving at them the longer I stick with it.