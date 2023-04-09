Sometimes you just have to laugh at yourself — if you don’t, you might just end up crying instead.

Last weekend I was dog-sitting and went with a group of friends and three other dogs to go for a walk on the Fieldale Trail, which parallels the Smith River. This is important for later.

The trail is around just under 2.5 miles long, so we were looking at an almost 5-mile-long walk. Everything was going great until around a third of the way to the end of the trail before we would start walking back the way we came.

Two of the group saw a patch of bluebells just off the path and wandered back to take a few photos and the other two continued on just a bit up the path. I was waiting for the picture-takers and decided to walk a little closer to the water because there seemed to be a safe, and not very steep, way to get a little closer to the river.

I walked a little bit down a small incline planning to slowly make my way down to the little area that flattened out near the edge of the river, but I forgot to account for the dog that I was walking.

He was excited to get down that little incline that I was making my way down slowly so that I wouldn’t fall. It had rained both the night before and through to the morning as well, so the dirt was slippery and muddy at the time of our walk.

Well, the combination of mud, an incline and an excited dog had me landing on my backside sitting in a pile of mud. My canine companion was safe and sound at the bottom of the incline and looking over at me like I was the crazy one.

There’s a split second moment I experience when I’m in certain situations and I get to decide how I’m going to let it affect my day. This was a hard situation because I’m covered in mud pretty much all the way up my back and all over my hands and arms and I’m sitting in a pile of mud.

I remember thinking that I was going to have to finish this walk all dirty and covered in mud and sit through the lunch we had planned afterwards in the same clothes I was wearing.

But, in that moment I also remembered that it wasn’t the end of the world. I’m not the most graceful person and this wasn’t even the first time I’ve even left a hike covered in mud before.

So, I decided to buck up and just laugh it off — because at the end of the day a little mud isn’t going to hurt anyone and it was pretty funny.

Once I accepted the situation I slowly got back up and we slowly trekked back up the slippery incline. I turned around and looked back out at the river and realized that two men were sitting on the other bank of the river fishing and probably saw the whole thing.

At this point I actually laughed out loud a little, thinking how typical of a situation this was for me to be in, and then my friends rejoined me from taking flower photos.

I had a choice then to act like nothing happened or tell them and considering I had mud all over me, it was easier to just ‘fess up. Plus, I was pretty sure I had let out a scream when it all happened.

So, I ‘fessed up and we had a laugh and everything was right as rain. We finished the hike, went to Scuffle Hill Brewing Company and grabbed some food from Manny’s Seafood, Soul and Mexican.

As someone who ends up in embarrassing situations pretty frequently, it’s important not to dwell on them too much. You can let them ruin your day or you can laugh it off and get back to having fun with friends.

And after a long shower, everything was good as new.