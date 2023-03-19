I frequently have either a video, music or, now that I started listening to one, a podcast playing in the background as I complete housework.

It’s hit or miss whether I actually devote 100% of my attention to what is going on in them as I usually have them playing for background noise, but every once in a while something sticks out.

Just the other day I had a YouTube video playing that is an older video I had actually already seen from a channel I’ve been watching on and off pretty much since I’ve been in high school.

The show is one of the spin-off channels from Good Mythical Morning (GMM), a comedy talk show series, which is hosted by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal and has been airing since 2012.

In the spin-off, called Mythical Kitchen, guests are fed a series of meals based on what they would pick as their last meal and then they talk about life, death and a variety of topics with the host Josh Scherer.

Most of the time I just let the autoplay function select what video comes on next, but this time a question asked really stuck out to me. Scherer asked Neal if he felt like his life was passing by quicker because he does so many interesting things.

This is a topic that I ponder occasionally as someone who likes to stay busy. Now, I couldn’t tell you what was said in the rest of the video because I walked away thinking about how it applied to my own life. I’m almost positive he said that he didn’t feel that way, which baffled me as I continued on with my housework.

The conclusion I came to led me to thinking back to how in the past life seemed to move slow as molasses.

I think for a lot of the portion of life when you’re young you can’t wait for time to pass more quickly.

You’re always left anticipating the excitement of life events such as finally reaching your teenage years, transitioning to high school, being old enough to drive, graduating high school, being old enough to drink and graduating college, and that just makes you automatically keep wishing your life by more quickly.

And in that phase of life, time drags by, making it feel like you have all the time in the world before you’ll reach any of those milestones. At least in my experience, once you leave the education phase of life and move on to the career phase, everything changes.

Well, it has come to my attention that I have finally reached that phase in my life and the last year has felt like it passed in the blink of an eye.

In my pursuit to try and go to as many events and partake in as many adventures as I can find, I have realized that filling every day of my schedule has made the last year of my life fly by at a rapid pace.

And then I think that maybe it feels like life is going so quickly because I rarely have a moment of downtime.

I came to the conclusion that, yes, this is probably why I feel like life, especially life over the past year, has been passing more quickly. Going from one interesting adventure to the next does have an accelerating effect.

But, I wouldn’t change a thing about it.

I want to do everything while I’m still able to and enjoy going on spontaneous trips to new locations, learning new skills, finding new hobbies and pretty much anything under the sun.

I think I’m a pretty fortunate person to be able to do so many of the things that I get to, and I love nothing more than spending time with friends and doing random activities that result in unforgettable experiences and new passions.