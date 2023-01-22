Holland: Manifestation realization

Manifestation is weird, but awesome.

Just around a month and a half before I started working at the Bulletin, I read a book called “#Futureboards” by Sarah Centrella while in a book club with some of my friends. It was just our first book that we read before the first get-together at which we voted on the novels for the rest of the year.

The book itself, I don’t know that I would recommend to everyone. Some of its principals I don’t necessarily think work universally, particularly how the author refers to and speaks about money, but it does have some helpful aspects.

But, for my own purposes, the end-of-the-book assignment of making a manifestation board turned out to be very helpful and motivational to me. We started by making Pinterest boards filled with photos of things we wanted to manifest into our lives.

The categories differed from person to person depending on what they wanted to manifest into their lives. For me, the main focus was my job search, but I also had pictures of exercise routines I wanted to try, women journaling, doing art, reading books, cooking, baking and one, that has recently plagued me, of a giant towering stack of books.

If you remember from last week, I’ve taken it upon myself to not buy any additional books until I make some progress on a towering stack of unread books that is on my dresser.

A couple of months ago, I had a thought that I should make a new board because of the simple fact that I had done most everything on my old one, but I haven’t gotten around to it yet.

Well, this week while grabbing something from my office at home, I saw that very manifestation board that has been propped up on the windowsill of one of the windows in that room.

One of the pictures that I chose to print out and pin to my board was a stack of books that looks very similar to what I currently have in my house. A second picture also had an overflowing pile of books on it.

The me who had all the free time in the world and not enough books to fill that time did not realize how accurate that manifestation would come to be for current me with a full-time job and other obligations as well.

However, I am happy to report that I haven’t acquired any more physical books to add to my TBR (to be read) list since I made the decision to read through that whole stack before buying any more to add to it.

I’ve also read through three of them over the weekend while I was dogsitting and am halfway through another book from the stack from reading it this past week, so I am making excellent progress.

I think that even having this goal of reading the stack of books might help motivate me to read at a faster pace than I have been recently. So, maybe this all happened at an opportune time.

All I know now is that I need to take down those photos as soon as possible and set some new life goals now that I’ve met all the ones that seemed impossible to me at the time I made them.

Although maybe I’ll keep them for when I do eventually make my way through the whole pile and then add them back to the board to start all over again. And then I’ll hopefully be more self-aware of what is happening when I get overwhelmed by the stack of books that inevitable appears.

What I learned from this it to always be careful with manifestation and always be ready to get what you ask for. It may sometimes come in a way that is unexpected, or in my case you might get exactly what you asked for—sometimes to the extreme.