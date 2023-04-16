Getting a new phone is a hassle every time.

Every single time I’ve gotten a new phone, I’ve had trouble getting the software to actually transfer all of my information over to the new phone.

Many people argue that an iPhone or Android is better than the other, but I’ve had phones from both and it made no difference at least in this aspect. Transferring from Android to Android and iPhone to iPhone—it has always been a harrowing experience.

The new phone each time has come with an instruction sheet that makes it seem like it’ll be easy as pie to get the new phone set up, but once you actually start the process it becomes clear this isn’t true.

Whether it tells you to use an app or back up to the Cloud, the process can take hours and for me I’ve had to give up and pick up again from scratch the next day.

You’d think that with phones which function like hand-held computers there would be an easier way to transfer to a new phone.

And I am by no means a technology expert, but I’m not novice level either. Especially with devices that are within arm’s reach of my person pretty much 24/7.

I’ve even had to take my phone to a store branch of my cell provider to get everything switched over one time and even then the process took a bit of figuring out even with actual professionals completing the task.

Maybe it just speaks to my impatience, but I’ve just accepted the loss of some of my information most times I’ve made the change out of frustration with the methods provided not working.

Of course, the SIM card carries over some information and usually an old Cloud backup is sufficient enough. But when I pay monthly for extra Cloud storage and then my phone won’t back up when I ask it to, it gets a bit frustrating.

I think my high expectations come from the fact that I grew up in a time with such huge technological advancement that I expect problems that appear as simple as this one to be solved by the next time I’m in a situation to experience it.

But time after time since I got my first phone in 2014, I always seem to run into an issue with transferring my information to a new phone.

This has only been around four or five times, but I don’t think the issue is with my technological incompetence. At least I hope not.

If it weren’t basically the same issue each time I don’t think it would bother me so much, but initiating hours long information transfers over and over only to have them not finish or just flat out not work can wear a person down.

And I’m not alone. While I do know some people make it through the process without any issues, I also know multiple people who have the very same problems.

I’d just like to once in my life get a new phone and not have it sit in its box for a few days because something goes wrong. And yes, again, user error may be part of the issue, but I think that as a whole the big phone companies get away with a lot more than they should.

For example, Apple not sending a charging port along with the charging cable when you get a new phone? That is ridiculous. And if you think about AirPods, or wireless headphones, it’s crazy.

I use them, but Apple sells a cord that connects the headphones together. They made a product that was different from normal headphones only to sell a product that made them wired again.

Maybe instead of coming out with a new phone each year that isn’t really that different from last year’s model, phone companies could take some time to improve on some of the issues that haven’t been fixed over almost a decade.