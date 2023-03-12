I started listening to a sports podcast even though I don’t really enjoy podcasts and sports have never been my thing.

It all began because of TikTok. I kept seeing clips of Travis and Jason Kelce in a podcast environment and though I previously had no idea who they were, the short clips drew me in.

Their names may ring a bell not only to sports fans but to anyone who is relatively active on the internet because they made history at the 2023 Superbowl by being the first pair of siblings to play against each other at the event.

I’ve been listening to all the previous episodes that came out before the Superbowl this year and no one is more shocked that my driving time has been occupied by this than me.

These guys talk about sports mainly, obviously, but there are also elements of family dynamics, dealing with challenges they face, debates on different topics and a bunch of comedic moments.

This just goes to show that if something stands out and gets you hooked on it, it doesn’t matter what it is or how irrelevant the topic is to your life.

I’m about 18 episodes in now and officially know a random assortment of sports information that will probably never be useful to me. The only exception may be if something comes up while at my weekly trivia at Mountain Valley Brewing, so I guess it’s not a total waste.

I think I may just be very susceptible to good marketing, particularly TikToks apparently, because this happens in other areas of my life as well.

When the series “Bridgerton” came out on Netflix, I always in the back of my mind knew it was right up my alley as a fan of “Pride and Prejudice” and other similar things.

The only thing stopping me was the fact that I wanted to read the books before I watched the series. Well, in my towering stack of TBR books was the first Bridgerton novel.

Basically, the franchise just kept popping back up in my life until I finally read the book in two days over the last weekend and then once I had finished that I immediately watched the first season of the show as well.

And even though I’m technically still on a self-inflicted book-buying ban, I got some of the next few books in the series as well.

I also make an exception from my book ban at the Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale and came across another similar situation.

One of my friends picked up a book, told me it was really good and I might like it but then also mentioned that she read it in school — which immediately turned me off from it and I didn’t even remember the title of the book she showed me.

I went over to one of my other friends at the sale and she was extremely excited saying how she had found a book that I would love, that was interesting and that would fit my reading tastes perfectly.

I ended up getting the book that my second friend was talking about without even reading the summary only to find out that they were talking about the same exact book; they had just described it in completely different ways.

One of them was clearly more convincing and I put myself in the friend doghouse when my first friend found out I bought the same book on some else’s recommendation.

I may resist a little at first, mostly out of procrastination tendencies, but typically I get around to it eventually if it’s shoved in my face enough.