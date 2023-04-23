I went to the race for the second year in a row, and even though it was different from last year it was still a blast.

Last year was my first in-person NASCAR race experience. I may have seen a few on TV because of my father but he mostly watched Formula One racing, so it was rare.

I can now refer to myself as a once-a-year NASCAR fan after attending at least one of the races each time they came around. I didn’t get out to the fall race last year but plan to try for this October.

It is an extremely fun experience and I definitely recommend going even if you have no interest in NASCAR. It’s an exhilarating and entertaining event, but just make sure to bring your ear plugs. If you aren’t a true NASCAR fan I recommend coming to any race but the last one.

I went to both the more amateur and professional races last year and had a great time, but if I had to only pick one to attend it would 100% be the amateur race.

If you, like me, don’t care who wins, then the race gets interesting when the drivers mess up, and the professionals rarely do that.

And even if you don’t care who wins, it’s fun to play a little game with friends where you all pick a car, usually based off of either the outside aesthetic of the care or a favorite number, and see whose car is in the lead.

And this is almost exactly what I did at last weekend’s race. We picked our favorite cars but quickly jumped ship and abandoned hope when they all slowly drifted further back in the rankings.

We were sitting at the first turn and though it was different from last year, it was most certainly a more fun experience.

Last year the race happened pretty shortly after I moved to Martinsville. So, knowing almost no one here, I went to the race more in a media capacity and sat in the press box the whole time.

I’m not saying one year is better than the other; they both had their merits; but sitting in the press box with a bunch of guys versus sitting with a group of my friends made it a completely different type of race.

You feel very official sitting in the box and can hear the announcers and see all the screens with race information, but unless your best friend is also a member of the media, you’re sitting up there all alone.

They do set you up with free food and drinks, a private bathroom and Wi-Fi, but since that was my first experience at the Martinsville Speedway, I also think it was cool to experience the track as normal audience and sit down in the stands.

I must say I did miss not having to wear ear plugs and hearing the people beside me speak, but we made do.

There was a group text-chat by phone for group communication during the race and much fun was had.

I avoided the red hot dogs because I tried them at the Martinsville Speedway 75th Anniversary celebration. They had sold out the first year I attended and I know people rave about them, and they are an okay hot dog, I’m just not a hot dog girl.

And this year on Saturday the weather was great, unlike last year where it was pretty cold and rainy, and I didn’t have any trouble finding where to park, unlike last year, because I simply let someone else drive me there.

However different the two experiences were, I appreciate both of them immensely. I’ve never had a bad experience at the Speedway and it’s fun to join in on the excitement the track brings to Martinsville.

I can definitely say I plan to be back at the Speedway the next time NASCAR comes around.