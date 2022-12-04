Holland: Remembering traffic exists

I’ve been spoiled.

Every time I drive home to see my family in South Carolina I am reminded about this fact when I hit the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, traffic. I’ve grown used to country back roads and the minimal traffic that comes with Martinsville-Henry County living.

Here in Martinsville, the most traffic I’ve been in is being stuck behind a moving road block of tractors or when an accident happens. so when I get to that huge highway with four lanes going in each direction, I all of the sudden remember that traffic exists again.

No matter how many times I travel back to see my family I still have this moment of realization once I hit that same spot where all the sudden I’m trapped between all those cars and I’m either stuck sitting there going 10 miles per hour or flying along at 70.

Even when there isn’t “traffic” that slows everybody down, the sheer number of cars in that one spot still has me revisiting this moment of realization. This trip for Thanksgiving was thankfully absent of heavy traffic during that portion of the drive.

However, at some point during the drive, I think while I was almost out of North Carolina, I notice that the estimated time of arrival on my handy dandy Google Maps has gone from 8 p.m. to just shy of 9 p.m. and I don’t see any traffic ahead so I’m sitting there wondering why.

I restart the route, because one time before my maps had somehow just switched to a longer route, and it was still showing me at that later arrival time. I switch it to full screen on my car’s dash display screen and it shows a crash a little bit ahead and offers me a shorter route.

As I do this I come upon the last exit before I see traffic for the accident and switch to the other route at the last possible moment, thinking it would save me 25 minutes because that’s what maps told me. As I get off on the exit, I can see all the red brake lights ahead and am relieved I won’t have to sit in it.

But my back-road shortcut doesn’t end up being as much of a shortcut as advertised. Google Maps has, I’m sure, offered this same short cut to others going the same direction as I was, and in their hurry to get to their own destination someone else has caused an accident on the detour route around the first accident.

Now, instead of waiting in traffic on the highway I’m inching along on some random back road and my estimated time of arrival is getting closer to 9 p.m. than it was when I was going to be stuck behind the original accident on the highway.

Once I eventually get back on the highway from the back-roads, there I see another accident on the opposite side of the highway and am forever grateful (and hoping that everyone is okay) that it wasn’t on my side of the highway. Behind that accident there was traffic stopped for miles and the cars just kept piling up behind them.

When I finally arrived at my mom’s house at 8:41 p.m. I was curious if I would have arrived around the same time if I had just stayed on the highway and never taken the detour. I also found myself grateful that I had arrived without having been in one of those accidents that caused all the traffic.

I’m happy to be back home in my Martinsville levels of traffic now—although I’m still being careful while driving because while talking to my car insurance agent, she informed me that my rate was high compared to how it was in South Carolina because we just have some bad drivers in town.

