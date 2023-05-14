My birthday has fallen on Mother's Day a couple times throughout my life, and I haven't always been the best sport about it.

The first time it happened was in 2002 and being only 4 years old at the time I don't really remember it. I'm sure that as a parent of a toddler my mother made the day mostly about me.

There was probably a stereotypical child's birthday party that happened and since I was too young to even realize what Mother's Day was or my birthday for that matter besides getting to unwrap presents, the day was all most likely all about me.

The second time was in 2013. That year I would have been 15 years old, and we took a trip to a beach house in Virginia with my godmother and some other family friends.

So, it's safe to say I was semi-satisfied with sharing my day when I was awed with beach access, though it was a bit chilly, and a spacious beach house to stay in. I do still remember being a bit miffed about sharing, though.

This is completely unwarranted, but your birthday is supposed to be all about you, not sharing it with someone else. And as a 15-year-old I was, frankly, a brat and had major second child syndrome.

The next time was more recent, happening in 2019. This was my junior year of college and I ended up coming home just a few days before both my birthday and Mother's Day.

I was feeling particularly grateful this year because when my mother came to pick me up from my apartment to bring me home for summer break, she showed up in what would be my new car, a red Mini Cooper.

After going three years in college without my own transportation I was ecstatic. And for the car to be such a cute and cool ride was just the cherry on top.

Safe to say I had no issues sharing the day with her that year. It was also the year I turned 21, and we went out for margaritas to celebrate.

But thinking about Mother's Day this year has me feeling a bit sentimental. My birthday is safely two days off of the holiday, but I won't be spending either day with family.

Last year, of course, I didn't spend with them either, but I was visiting at a more frequent pace having just moved away and not having settled in all the way quite yet.

But this year I've been so busy that I haven't been to visit family since Christmastime, so the realization of that distance is settling in the closer we get to the holiday.

So, while I will spend this year's birthday with a group of awesome friends, I won't be spending it with my mother or get to see her for Mother's Day. And that is a normal procession of life for a child that moves away from family to start their own life.

But, it will take a little getting used to.

Especially because now I had to remember to buy a card and mail it early enough to get it there on time instead of panic purchasing one from the store the day before Mother's Day.

The next time the two dates coincide should be next year in 2024, so maybe I can find a way to spend it with my mother again.

Anyway, moral of the story is don't have your child's due date be too close to when Mother's Day falls because it will cause some strife down the line.

Just kidding -- the shared day may sometimes cause some issues earlier in life but as the child gets older they, most of the time, will appreciate spending that special day with their mother when they happen to coincide.

And cherish those moments while they last because you never know when the last time you get to celebrate it together will happen.