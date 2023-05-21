I’ve almost never experienced so much FOMO as I did last weekend.

FOMO, or Fear Of Missing Out, is exactly what it sounds like — when you know some fun stuff is happening, but you aren’t able to participate for some reason.

Usually, now that I’m an adult, if I’m interested in doing something I just go out and do it. Plain and simple. However, I’ve come to realize that sometimes I have to put myself in a state of FOMO for my own good.

This particular instance of FOMO was a result of that very reason. I decided it would be best for me to stay home and rest instead of doing one of my favorite things to do, but I’m justifying it to myself by saying that it was for my own good.

Weeks ago, I heard about a river clean-up that was happening last Saturday with the Dan River Basin Association in Madison, North Carolina. These are one of my favorite ways to volunteer because it’s volunteering combined with a day on the river.

These events also near and dear to my heart because it’s how I met one of my now closest friends. You kind of get forced to talk to people when you’re stuck on a canoe together for half a day with no one else to talk to, but it worked out well for us.

It’s also a great way to keep our natural local outdoor environments clean.

So, when I heard another one was coming up, I was ready to go. But the Friday before the clean up my back decided to revolt and shoot pain all up and down the right side of my spine.

No position was comfortable except lying flat on my back and one of my first thoughts, besides how to make it stop and that I would have to suck it up and get to work, was that I would probably have to miss out on the weekend activity.

Then the fear that I would never recover set in because of my tendency to be overdramatic and it kind of left my mind. My mother has also had some back troubles in the past that led to a back surgery, so I was double paranoid about my recovery.

Throughout the day it was painful but began to loosen up a bit, allowing me to get through the dinner plans I had that evening.

Going to bed I was hoping that I would make a miraculous recovery and be able to keep my plans, but upon waking up it was almost as bad as when it had begun hurting in the first place.

I was forced to cancel because not only did I think I would only make the situation worse if I went but also because I would have been totally useless without the ability to bend over and pick anything up, let alone get in a canoe and fish for some trash.

This was clearly the best option as the group ended up collecting six bags of trash, a trash can and 10 tires, none of which I would have been able to contribute to.

But I ended up getting some much needed rest and basically lay down and was lazy all day Saturday. It became clear that that was the best choice when I woke up Sunday and my back was feeling astronomically better.

Not wanting to try and do things like normal too quickly and make it worse again, I took Sunday pretty easy as well while also trying to do some stretches and a couple small walks.

But I also had to see the group photos from the clean-up, and the FOMO was back in full force.

I am glad that I took the time to listen to my body and give it a break.

Because although I had some insane FOMO, it was for the best to stay home and recuperate so that next time a clean-up comes, probably the Smith River clean up, around I’ll be completely healed and won’t have to miss out again.