I made it through a year and a half in Martinsville without going to a single Martinsville Mustangs game at Hooker Field — but boy, am I glad that streak is broken.

I’m not typically a sports fan in the sense that I consistently root for the same team with overwhelming loyalty. I’ve moved around a good bit, and teams from the places where I’ve lived have always been short-lived things that I forget once I moved away.

Possibly the only exception are my college teams, but I’m not sitting there eagerly watching their games on television or anything. The excitement for me comes from being there and seeing the game in person, especially when you have a group of friends to sit with while doing so.

The environment that is created when sports fans all get in one place is surely a sight to see no matter what game is being played.

There’s always a sense of excitement and competitiveness that is just infectious when you’re sitting out there in the crowd among people who are obsessed with the game, even if neither team is your specific pick.

Plus, I usually need someone to explain some of the rules of the game to me.

I’ve only been to two Mustang games, but that already more than doubles the amount of baseball games I’ve been to before this year.

Once on a trip to Boston, Massachusetts for a school field trip I attended a Red Sox game on the 100th anniversary of Fenway Park. Now, you can imagine that as a 13-year-old, I didn’t fully understand how cool of an experience that was.

My appreciation for sports was even less than it is now and pretty much all I can remember is it being extremely cold — we were coming from South Florida— and walking into the stadium.

I don’t think there was even a picture taken of us there.

But besides that game and one college softball game I went to (which when I counted that as a baseball game in my tally I was quickly scolded) it has just never been something I dedicated my time to.

Baseball has always been that sport that I assumed was really boring and slow paced with very little action involved — but I am happy to say I was immediately proven wrong.

The first Mustangs game I went to the hitter’s bat broke on one of the first swings. I didn’t even know that was a thing that happened, and then it happened twice more in the same game.

And even though I’ve only been to two of their games so far, I know there are plans for us to attend more. I’ve quickly learned that baseball can be quite exciting.

You notice nuances in-person that just don’t translate well over a television screen.

Players messing up, getting hit by baseballs, broken bat pieces flying in the air, baseballs flying towards you only to stop when they hit the net, the anticipation of whether or not the players will catch a ball that has been hit high in the air — it’s all way more fun to watch than I always thought.

And the last game I went to even had a fireworks show at the end. There’s really not much more you can ask for from a sporting event.

It’s also nice to see some people that I don’t recognize. Typically when I go to events or places around Martinsville I run into a lot of the same people I always see. But going to these games, even though I do see some familiar faces, I’ve been seeing a bunch of people I don’t know.

And it’s cool to see the fans really get into the game, my personal favorite thing was a man with a t-shirt that said #stanggang on it. But overall, it’s nice to see people come together and have a good time.