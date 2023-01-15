Holland: TBR list never-ending

My room is being taken over by a stack of books that gets taller and taller at a rate higher than books taken out of it.

My old to-be-read (TBR) list used to only be a digital document that lived in the “Notes” app on my phone. And though it was quite long, and still is quite long, it didn’t take up any physical room in my life.

Since moving to Virginia just under a year ago, I have somehow transitioned into having a physical TBR list that is stacked up tall on my dresser next to my bedroom door.

It started out just a pile of around five books where I would put books I hadn’t read yet there and then move them to my office, where there’s a bookshelf, after I read them.

My reading speed has significantly decreased since I moved away from South Carolina for multiple reasons, from work to doing things with friends, and I suspect this is the root of my problems.

I’m getting books, and being gifted books as well, at the same pace as I have been pretty much since I started reading, but I just have less time to read them than before.

Last January I read an embarrassingly large number of books that seems actually impossible and was higher than 20, and so far this January I’ve read two and am starting a third.

I’d been slacking off in the last few months of 2022, so I decided to get a reading journal to both let me keep track of the books that I read and also to motivate me to dedicate more time to a hobby that I love.

And maybe also to help me work through some of the towering stack of books that looks like it could topple over at any moment.

So far, it’s been thoroughly effective. I’ve dedicated a little time to reading every day of January so far, even if it was just five minutes some days.

Last year I had the time to make a reading journal from scratch out of a bullet journal, but because it was a very time-consuming process that required art supplies that I used from my mom’s collection, that wasn’t going to be possible this year.

So, I began my search on Etsy and looked up what people were using for their reading journals this year on social media sites. Many of the ones I found that I liked were already sold out for the year because it was the last week of December.

Shamefully, I found myself on Amazon to find one even though I love to find local or small businesses to support instead. But I do begrudgingly love my 2023 reading journal and it got to me just in time to start using it for the new year.

Other than my goal to read more books and go through that pile so that I have room on my dresser this year, I want to stop adding to the pile until I make more significant progress in making it smaller.

This has been surprisingly difficult as I keep running into books I want to read all over the place. Just this past week I found one in a thrift shop in Eden, N.C., and I ended up at the Greensboro Barnes and Noble the next day, finding more books there.

When I went to visit my mom for Christmas she wanted to visit out favorite used bookstore, Mr. K’s Used Books, and again I ended up with another two books to add to the stack.

I’ve also visited the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s last two book sales and left with arms stuffed full of books. It’s almost like when I get in the presence of a book sale, I lose all self-control.

I’ve made my close friends aware that if they see me going toward books to stop me, but we’ll see how long that actually lasts. Hopefully I get through a couple more books before I give in.