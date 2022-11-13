Holland: Trials of plant ownership

When I come home I sometimes notice a small army of motionless green living beings sitting scattered around my kitchen, living and dining rooms.

I signed up for some of them and some of them were given to me, but now I’m required to provide them sustenance. They need water — some more than others; they need to be positioned with enough sunlight — some direct and some indirect; and I’m sure a whole world of other things that I don’t even know about.

I should be more attentive to my new plants, but I’m scared they’re all going to die under my forgetful watch. So far, I’ve killed three succulents that were given to me by my mother and grandmother when I moved away, a rosemary plant that I forgot to water because I left outside and almost killed a snake plant that also had been a gift.

I feel the extreme guilt that comes along with a gift getting thrown away or re-gifted, because I should have been able to keep them alive.

What spurred me to get some more plants and ask for more responsibility even though I’ve failed in the past is the fact that the spider plant that I almost killed has come back to life. When I got it, it had a few babies or new growth coming out of it, and in my ignorance I thought that was just how the plant looked.

However, when I found that they were leaching energy and nutrients from the main plant I quickly removed them and lo and behold the plant came back to life with healthier, greener leaves. With my newly found confidence, that’s when I decided to acquire some plants of my own choosing.

Just this week I bought a monstera plant, and no I don’t know what specific type — perhaps that’s not the best sign, and so far so good. I took it home and when I went to repot it, found a wildly overgrown root system to deal with.

I immediately resorted to google and trusted the first link that said I could safely cut off one third of the roots. I carefully knocked the dirt out from the root system and two stalks of the plant separated fairly easily, leaving me with now two new monsteras to take care of now.

At least I now have two chances to have a surviving monstera plant.

I also have a new lemon balm and basil plant that I recently potted and a jade plant and a second spider plant with different coloring that were also gifted to me. I’m taking on a lot of responsibility given my rocky plant history or having a black thumb, but I’m preparing to keep them alive as best as I can.

I have an app called Plantin that I can search plants on and get information such as when and how often I should water the plant, how much sunlight it should be getting, the difficulty it takes to take care of the plant and other general information as well.

It also factors in information about best humidity levels and temperatures for different plants and even if a plant is poisonous or not. Hopefully this will be enough to remind me to at least water the plants. I may have to set an alarm each day to go have a look at how they are doing.

I’ve always been very jealous of friends and family members who have loads of luscious plants just sitting around creating a lovely atmosphere. I had a fun time playing around in the dirt to get mine potted up, so maybe I will be more invested after the hand-to-hand contact with my new plants.

However long they last, they are offering a pretty décor to my house while they are still alive and hopefully I can keep them that way for as long as possible.

If they don’t, I might have to invest in some fake plants.

