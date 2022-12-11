Holland: "Wednesday" occupied two nights

Up until last week I have never watched any of The Addams Family franchise movies or television series at all—and then I binge watched one in just two nights.

“Wednesday,” a new television series released by Netflix on Nov. 23, had been on my radar for a little bit because of trailers and people I know talking about wanting to see it, but I had no intention of watching it at first.

I cycle through the different available avenues of entertainment every so often and rarely do I partake in more than one at a time. What I mean by that is that I usually have phases where I’m only reading or only watching television shows or only watching YouTube videos, etc., and recently I had been stuck on reading.

All through Thanksgiving I was reading up a storm when one night I was mindlessly scrolling through Tik Tok when I saw one about my now favorite scene from the first season of the show. The short video showed a dance scene from the show that, in my opinion, is one of the best scenes from the whole season.

It shows the characters from the series at a school dance and the main character, Wednesday Addams, doing a strange but captivating dance with her date. The whole scene is just very intriguing and the color contrast is very pleasing to the eye—all in all its very Tim Burton-esque, which checks out because he directed it.

Now, even though I had not watched any of The Addams Family content before, I still had some knowledge of the characters and story just because of how iconic and widely known the franchise is. I was prepared for the odd and gruesome behaviors that the Addams family usually portrays, and they held true to that in the new series.

I’m sure, as with many re-creations, that people who loved the original will have some complaints about the new show, but I couldn’t be happier with how it played out. I watched the whole season, eight almost hour-long episodes, in just two nights and was fueled almost completely by copious amounts of coffee for those two days because of staying up too late to see just one more episode.

The show featured some of the well-known Addams family characters such as Morticia Addams played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gomez Addams played by Luis Guzmán and Pugsley Addams played by Isaac Ordonez, and even Thing and Uncle Fester made appearances.

They also cast Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the 1991 The Addams Family movie, but cast her as a different character, Marilyn Thornhill. I found this out after googling the cast list for the series because I couldn’t place why she looked so familiar—and turns out that’s why.

All these elements put together kept me on the edge of my seat, totally enraptured and wishing for more episodes right this minute so I can keep following the story of Wednesday Addams in this modernized spin-off of The Addams Family movie.

Unfortunately, I’ll have a while to wait considering it just came out recently. The plot twists that, had I not accidentally spoiled it for myself through social media, would have shocked me completely have piqued my interest and have me hoping for more story as soon as possible.

Maybe this will give me time to catch up on “Stranger Things” while I’m back on my kick of watching television series again—but only time will tell. That would be nice considering I’m now two seasons behind on the science fiction horror drama series that once held my attention as much as “Wednesday” is doing now.