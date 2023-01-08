Holland: Winter lessons

I just keep learning new things the more I live alone in a state with more winter weather than I’ve ever lived in before.

When I first moved to Virginia, it was the tail-end of February. So, while it was still a little chilly it was basically post-winter. However, I was still gifted an ice scraper and forced to use if for a few weeks before the warmer weather arrived.

I’ve recently learned that that flimsy layer of ice I had to scrape off was nothing compared to what I’ve had to deal with since the colder weather has come around this year.

I have learned some new techniques since then, like turning on the heat in my car to full blast through the vent pointed at my front window after I’ve gotten dressed and before I make my breakfast.

This tactic works most mornings except when I accidentally sleep in too late and don’t have time to do it. But when it does, it melts the ice a bit and then I have to spend less time in the cold with icicle fingers scraping away.

It’s on my list to purchase an ice shield for my car, but I haven’t gotten around to it yet.

Coming home from my Christmas trip to see my family in South Carolina, I learned another lesson—and it deals with frozen water pipes. I arrived home around 7 p.m. on Monday after stopping to see a friend from college in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the way back to Virginia.

It was a convenient stop because I always drive right by Charlotte both ways on the drive. After a nice visit and some yummy dinner, I hopped back on the road to get home a little later than I would have hoped, but happy to have seen my friend.

I also ended up staying in South Carolina as long as I could to spend as much time with my mom as I could for her birthday, the day after Christmas.

Once I finally arrived, I did a couple of trips from my car to the house to bring in my Christmas haul and started to unpack. I then went to start a load of laundry, and the washer started beeping at me and displaying an error code of 4C.

I quickly pulled out my phone to google what that meant and found out that it comes from the washer having an issue with its water supply. I turned to the kitchen sink and found that there was only a very small stream coming out and even that eventually stopped running.

I made an emergency freak-out call to my mom. Then, after feeling bad about contacting my landlords so late in the evening and so close to the holidays, I let them know the issue and they arranged to come out and take a look.

They found that the pipe had frozen right at the well, and that is what was causing my issue. After getting everything fixed and running, I was just glad that no damage had been caused to the pipes and that it was a relatively easy fix.

I’m very thankful for having such awesome, helpful and handy landlords. They’ve been so wonderful with everything since I started leasing from them.

I knew that the winter weather was coming to town, but it didn’t occur to me that I would need to do anything extra other than make sure my heat was still on while I was away.

My weekend project will now be to lookup what else I need to be aware of in the cold weather season as someone who grew up in south Florida and then lived in South Carolina with mild winters after that.

And I realize I probably should have done this before the start of winter weather, but the months have been flying by lately and it snuck up on me. Next time it gets that cold again, I’ll be more prepared after this new lesson.