Holland: Yoga surrounded by art

I went to my first ever yoga class and it kicked my butt not only the day of the class, but also in three days after it as well.

I’ve been to event where light breathing and stretching happened, but nothing like a full yoga class until this past weekend. Piedmont Arts offered a Yoga in the Galleries class taught by Ally Snead on Dec. 10 and a group of ladies gathered in the upstairs gallery of the museum.

I had intended to go to one of these events by Piedmont Arts in the past, but something came up and I wasn’t able to attend. Boy am I glad that this exhibit was up during my first time.

Currently, the exhibit at Piedmont Arts is comprised of quilts from over 40 artists and the middle of the gallery features a large centerpiece of hanging strips of fabric attached to a large ring near the ceiling at one end and a globe in the center of the ring closer to the floor at the other end.

The effect it creates is a like a giant bowl of fabric surrounding a globe—it is quite a spectacular sight, especially surrounded by all of the intricate quilts hanging on the walls of the same room.

For yoga, we toted our yoga mats, water bottles and any other yoga equipment desired to the second floor of the museum and our group spread our mats in a semicircle around the instructor who sat directly in front of the ribbon art piece.

For an exercise that I thought involved a heavy amount of breathing exercises, stretching and balance it was that and a whole lot more than I expected. I knew, and still know, that yoga can get very advanced, complicated and is no easy feat, but for this class I was shocked at how difficult it was.

The poses we did are what I think many people, including myself, would assume are pretty basic poses. We did a lot of downward dog, warrior two, cobras and even one called the standing pigeon. What I learned is that even these basic yoga poses require concentration, balance and a shocking amount of muscle to complete.

It wasn’t so hard that I wasn’t able to make it through all the poses in the class, but I was shaking a bit with effort to stay in some of the poses we were taken through. This might say more about my use of certain muscles that it does about the difficulty of the class, but in talking to the other people who have taken yoga they agree yoga can use different muscles than those normally built even in weight lifting.

Just like any other exercise, it becomes easier when you do it regularly and build the muscles needed to complete the sequences of poses. I also learned that yoga has a sort of rhythm to it, with the instructor leading us through a series of poses that flowed from one to another before the last one was held for a period of time.

At first, I was stressed at trying to complete the series in time, but as the class went on, she assured the class, which was made up of people from multiple age groups and experience levels, that we were encouraged to go at the pace that was comfortable to us.

I found myself slowing down, taking my time and really concentrating on the poses and keeping my breathing even and steady as I got used to the format of the class.

I definitely need to start regularly doing yoga to build those muscles if I want to do it again without being sore for three days afterwards, but overall, the class was a wonderful experience and I look forward to doing more yoga in the future. It’s just a plus if it takes place in such a cool location again next time.