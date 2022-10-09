Holland: You learn a lot by listening to kids

I have been up since 3:30 a.m. this morning. I had a good night’s sleep. I went to bed early because my grandbaby had me watching “Home Alone” on Disney Plus.

I liked that movie. Years ago I watched it, because if you notice things now, watch a movie or life through young peoples’ eyes or minds, you will get a whole different perspective on stuff.

She is only 5 years old but I learned something. Yesterday was such a great day, because I learned something from my son-n-law, his nephew Wonk, and his friend.

I enjoyed talking with them, but their prospective on life and how they handle situations, likes and dislikes, really opened my eyes and let me know how much I didn’t know.

We all are raised different, but that old school raising kids has got to be adjusted a bit now, because time has changed and us older, mature folks got to start listening to what our kids are saying to us because they can tell what’s going on in the world and how to handle it.

So instead of bashing the young just let them speak, because boy, can they teach you some things.

I just wanna say thank you, Lord, for these young men, because they have been a blessing to me. Amen.

I put this picture of this Coca Cola bottle because it’s probably 15 years old but it looks new. It meant something years ago; it means something different now. I got this bottle at The Dean Dome years ago but I was thirsty then but I am thirsty now — but thirsty for knowledge about life, if y’all know what I mean.

It’s not about me now, it’s about the young generation, so instead of putting them down, see things through their eyes and mind. You will learn some things.

Stop, look and listen.