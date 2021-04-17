Plant seeds of patience to grow your vegetables in this region

Ready, set … wait!

All the signs are here for starting the summer garden: sunny days, warm temperatures, tomato and pepper plants for sale in the shops.

You could start planning right away and gamble on good weather, to end up being the first among your neighbors eating a tomato sandwich.

Or you could toil in the soil for days to get that garden going, just to have everything killed off by frost – and have to start all over again.

The last frost of the year tends to happen in this region anywhere from mid-April to the first week of May. Henry County Horticulture Extension Agent Melanie Barrow always has given the advice to plant those vulnerable plants after Mother’s Day.

If you have seeds left over from last year, or take advantage of the 50% or 75% off sales on seeds from previous years, those seeds still are good to plant. If the seeds are a few years old – their expiration date or “packed for [year]” is marked on the package – just plant a few extra seeds in each spot in case some aren’t viable. You’re sure to have some that are.

At the end of the season, save remaining seeds in the freezer to be well preserved for next year.