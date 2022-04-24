Hudson house HGW tour

The inviting one-story brick home of Betty and Marvin Hudson at 1411 Whittle Road unites the indoor with the out.

The house itself brick and one-story with large areas filled with garden and plant elements. The Hudsons have made changes in the recent years since they bought the house. They remodeled the roof, added completely new floors to the whole house, replaced some windows and added a new bathroom to the master suite and closets as well.

The floors used to be parquet and are now a beautiful wood in the living and dining room, new tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. These renovations to the house after buying it took around six months, said Betty Hudson.

The Hudsons also did some significant work to the landscaping. They added new plants in the yard, a new 30 by 30 foot grow bed in the backyard near the garage where a brick-lined reflective pool used to be and are currently adding more new landscaping in the front of the house.

The living room opens to brick patio with various conversation areas, with a fireplace here, a gas grill there, and seating arrangements. The separate areas just waiting to be discovered are united by the canopy of a stately red-bark crepe myrtle.

Hudson said that she likes to manage her landscaping and plants with as little guidance as possible. She has moved shrubs into different places, switched them out if they were dying or dried up and is redoing the planter bed in the front yard and at the entrance of the house.

The backyard features a topiary tree that, when in bloom, has beautiful light purple flowers on it, a large Natchez crape myrtle tree and a wide variety of other plants that bloom at different times of the year, including St. John wort, lilies, butterfly bushes and azaleas.

The former round brick-lined reflective pool is now a garden bed of ajuga below its fountain of weeping cherry, all set to a backdrop of iris, daylilies, red roses, pink rose-of-sharon and more. Stone walkways meander through flowerbeds and to the back yard, which is defined by a curved border of woodland shrubs, leading to woods down a hill.

In a fenced area is an assortment of raised gardens for summer vegetables.

The Hudsons have two bird houses in their yard and a planter that hangs on their back porch that Hudson doesn’t use to hold a plant, but instead fills with seeds for the birds in her yard to eat. She bought it from a craftsman in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and it features intricate faux leaves that flow down from the top of the planter to the bottom like a vine.

Upon entering the house, there is a dining room to the left and down steps from both the front door and the dining room is a living room with large sliding glass doors that lead to a lush backyard. The whole house is full of items that the Hudsons have purchased from estate sales from all over.

In the living room, Hudson has placed plush seating and eclectic decorations both from the estate sales she frequents and also items that she has been given as gifts or art that she enjoys. Her living room features a unique screen in front of the fire place that reminiscent of the shape of a peacock tail from an estate sale, a Russian doll that was a gift from her son and a painting of France above the fire place that reminded Hudson of a visit she had there.

“I don’t take pictures near that good,” she said about the painting of France. The scene was a place she had visited with her husband and she loved the portrayal so much that she bought a painting of the same scene when she came across it.

There is also a cabinet with an eclectic collection of items from China to paintings to her husband’s collection of Rod Mench Studios historical sculptures. The cabinet also holds spoons from Russia and a fisherman sculpture that was hand-carved in Germany.

The main piece in the dining room is a hand-carved mahogany table and chairs from the Philippines. The set, and multiple other items in the house, were bought at an estate sale of a teacher who taught English in countries around the world. There is also a towering 100-year-old Herschede grandfather clock with a tube moon dial.

Past the dining room is the kitchen and an office and down a hall to the left of the front door are the master bedroom, master bathroom and guests bedrooms.

One of the guest bedrooms features a half-tester bed that was bought by her parents from an estate sale of Andrew Jackson’s in-laws. A half-tester is a bed with a canopy that spans only half the length of the bed, not the full way across. The room also has an antique matching wooden dresser.

The other guest bedroom is decorated with a mahogany bed set that was her parents’ first set after they were married. The room also features a photograph of her father and his brother and another photo of her mother as a child.

The house was built in the 1960s by Mr. and Mrs. James Lester, who were famous for their entertaining.

