Leave the leaves to Mother Nature

My mother has a huge front yard that has a huge pin oak. She is 87 and for the 17 years that she has lived there, she and her girls would rake up those tiny pinpointed leaves. We’d put them on tarps and drag to the back gully. She would put in huge plastic bags some years, when she was able, and set them at the curb. She would talk about the hard work of doing it on her own, until she wasn’t able to do so any more. We hired people. Friends and family helped.

When you are older, you get set in your ways and believe that what you’ve always done is the right thing. But I have discovered that leaving the leaves benefits our insects. We wonder why we don’t have butterflies or birds or bees. It’s because we took all of their leaf habitats and threw them down the hill or put them in plastic bags to be taken to the landfill.

Raking leaves is counterproductive.

It’s unnatural. Leaves are meant to stay where they fall. Why would Mother Nature let leaves fall? Think about it.

A leaf layer several inches deep is a natural thing in any area where trees naturally grow. The leaf layer is its own mini ecosystem.

Many wildlife species live in or rely on the leaf layer for shelter and food, including bees, chipmunks, box turtles, toads, earthworms and many insects species.

For gardeners, fallen leaves offer a double benefit. They form a natural mulch that helps suppress weeds and, as they decompose, they add nutrients to the soil. Why spend money on mulch and fertilizer when the trees will do it for you? Mother Nature again says "Hello! Here I am!"

Along with the leaves you’re throwing away butterfly and moth pupae attached to them. Not only will you not have any beautiful butterflies in your yard come spring, you also won’t have as many birds, who feed the caterpillars to their babies.

Throwing away leaves in plastic bags is very wasteful. Yard trimmings account for around 13 of solid waste (approximately 33 million tons) in landfills.

Gas leaf blowers and the trucks used to haul them away cause pollution. So does artificial fertilizer run-off, which is contributing to the largest “dead zone” on Earth in the Gulf of Mexico. There is no run-off from leaf fertilizer.

Save your back and your time. You have enough work to do; why add another counterproductive chore?

If you have to rake your leaves, compost them or send them to a community garden. Please don’t send to a landfill.

What I’m trying to get across to my mama is, just because your neighbors are younger and more able to rake their leaves, doesn’t mean that you have got to keep up with them. You can’t. And there is no reason why you should. If you want butterflies and bees and birds, leave their habitat alone.

Leave the leaves, Mama! Who cares what your neighborhood thinks? You are the wise one.