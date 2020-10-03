Residents come up with elaborate ideas that dot landscapes around Martinsville and Henry County

You might feel like you’ve stepped into a Pintrest board if you’ve ever seen a project completed by Elaborate Landscapes. Owned by James Cox, this Axton-based landscape company takes homeowners’ creative ideas and turns them into the yard of their dreams.
From fire pits to open-air kitchens to koi ponds, Cox specializes in a little bit of everything when it comes to the great outdoors. However, some of the most recent trends he’s noticed over the past year involve something called hardscapes.
A hardscape refers to a mix between man-made features used in landscape architecture, such as paths and walls, contrasted with vegetation. A newer trend to hit the area, it’s the most recent feature everyone in the Martinsville region has to have.
“As far as hardscape trends, they are ever-changing. Landscape trends are ever-changing,” Cox said. “Things go in and out of style, as far as types of materials used on those jobs.”
More than ever, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic ransacking the country, Cox noted that people are showing more and more interest in creating home retreats.
Instead of soaking up the sun on a Bahamas’ cruise, people with well maintained yards need only take a few steps before entering their own personal paradise.
“I think that outdoor living is becoming more and more popular as people decide they would rather stay at home instead of go on vacation,” Cox said. “Especially in today’s world, fire pits, water features, patios, just the look and all that – people want to have a little outdoor vacation area that they can use.”
While there are certainly some yard projects people can complete on their own, adding a popular water feature requires more know-how than grabbing a shovel and a garden hose. Other projects also deserve the knowledge of a trained professional.
Planting a bed of flowers might not seem like rocket science, but Cox noted that even that can take an unexpected turn over several years’ time if the plants are not properly spaced to begin with.
Then there are the technical aspects of landscaping, like properly installing irrigation systems.
However, not every yard project takes years of experience to do well. For those who aren’t quite ready to put a down payment on their backyard retreat, but want to spruce up their yard, Cox expressed that simple maintenance can go a long way when boosting curb appeal.
“I think mulching. I think neatness. Keeping the yard picked up, leaves out of it, grass mowed. I think something like that,” Cox said. “I think good maintenance is pretty much essential to keeping a property at its best.”
Looking to enhance their outdoor space, Martinsville husband and wife Jamie and Cristen Anderson and their two sons decided to put the money they’d saved for a June vacation toward updating their deck, especially with Virginia on a stay-at-home order.
“We decided to update the deck by staining, purchasing new furniture, a grill and updated décor. In addition to the deck, we have updated the kids play toys, sand play area and stocked up on outdoor activities such as chalk, bubbles, etcetera,” Cristen Anderson said. “This will give us something to do when at home during the spring and early summer.”
Even though indoor colors are trendy when muted, outdoor spaces often shine with a pop of pizzazz. Cristen decorated her deck with a light blue rug and matching accent pillows. Even the patio umbrella shares the same color palate.
“We decided to go with a bright, cheerful color theme because we wanted the space to be fresh and inviting,” Cristen said. “Blue is also a calming color, so we wanted our family to feel comfortable and calm when using the space.”
The Andersons took no time putting their updated feature to good use.
“We have already used the grill and ate dinner on the new deck, which the kids loved,” Cristen said. “We hope to use the space for family dinner, school work and as an outdoor office space on nice days, as both my husband and I are working from home.”
Adding to the outdoors also has benefits for people who don’t plan to stay in their current home for an extended length of time.
For those looking to buy or sell a house, Cox said a good looking yard could make all the difference.
“I think it differentiates in our area. There’s so many houses for sale here, especially in Martinsville. It differentiates your house from the others options that the buyer would have,” Cox said. “If you go down any street, really, in the city of Martinsville, you’re going to see for sale sings. What really differentiates so many that’s for sale in that area?”
