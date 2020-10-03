Residents come up with elaborate ideas that dot landscapes around Martinsville and Henry County

You might feel like you’ve stepped into a Pintrest board if you’ve ever seen a project completed by Elaborate Landscapes. Owned by James Cox, this Axton-based landscape company takes homeowners’ creative ideas and turns them into the yard of their dreams.

From fire pits to open-air kitchens to koi ponds, Cox specializes in a little bit of everything when it comes to the great outdoors. However, some of the most recent trends he’s noticed over the past year involve something called hardscapes.

A hardscape refers to a mix between man-made features used in landscape architecture, such as paths and walls, contrasted with vegetation. A newer trend to hit the area, it’s the most recent feature everyone in the Martinsville region has to have.

“As far as hardscape trends, they are ever-changing. Landscape trends are ever-changing,” Cox said. “Things go in and out of style, as far as types of materials used on those jobs.”

More than ever, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic ransacking the country, Cox noted that people are showing more and more interest in creating home retreats.

Instead of soaking up the sun on a Bahamas’ cruise, people with well maintained yards need only take a few steps before entering their own personal paradise.