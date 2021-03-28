WATCH NOW: A house of art, heritage on Martinsville's Historic Garden Week tour

The Chaney house on Sam Lions Trail is a preserved testament to Martinsville and Henry County arts and heritage.
Built in 1965 by the late Jerry and Ruth Chaney, the house is owned now by their son and daughter-in-law, Smith and Gael Chaney, who are welcoming visitors to it during the Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours on April 21.
Gael and Smith Chaney have three children, Marshall, Bennett and Ruth-Decker.
Jerry Chaney, a Roanoke native, owned House of Furniture on Memorial Boulevard. A World War II veteran, he died in 1988.
Ruth Chaney, who died in 2018, was the daughter of Mattie Hundley and Irving Minter Groves Sr., the first employee and eventual president and chairman of Piedmont Trust Bank. The Hundleys were in Martinsville High School’s Class of 1912 – its first graduating class. Nancy Dickinson of Union Hall is their daughter and Smith Chaney's sister. Jerry and Ruth Chaney’s daughter is Nancy Dickinson of Union Hall.
Designed by William Roy Wallace, this 1-story, brick house was built by Jerry Chaney as general contractor with carpenter Kyle Love and bricklayers the Cheshire brothers. Millwork was from Danville Lumber.
The slate on its roof came from houses being demolished to make room for commercial development and is estimated to weigh 22,000 pounds.
This house was open for a HGW tour two years after it was built, and it’s on tour again now “to honor Smith’s mother … because she kept the house so nice and enjoyed entertaining,” Gael Chaney said.
The house is filled with art from the area.
Small, intricate, wooden sculptures by the late Allen Weidhass of Stuart feature scenes including a rabbit scampering through log, a bird on a tree trunk and, specially commissioned, the Chaney family’s first ski boat.
A portrait of Irving Groves, given to the family by BB&T, which took over Piedmont Trust Bank, hangs in the living room, as does a portrait of Ruth Chaney.
Several paintings by both of Gael Smith’s grandfathers, Earle Scott Decker and Charles Jay Marshall, hang on the walls of the home.
Heirloom furniture is throughout the house, especially in the dining room. Other antiques were given to his father in trade for new furniture from the store, Smith Chaney said.
The silver top of a small glass jar is inscribed with the year 1912, and Gael Chaney said it may have been a graduation souvenir.
A collection of silver spoons in the dining room includes a row of spoons that had been given to Gael Chaney’s grandmother Mildred Bennett in each of the first years of her life, and a row of souvenir spoons each engraved with “Martinsville.”
The engraved baby spoons and cups of various members of the family are on display in the china cabinet.
On each side of the dining room window are framed needlepoint art by the late Jean Baptist, Ruth Chaney's friend.
Ruth Chaney had displayed bridal portraits of all of the brides on the family in part of the hall. Gael Chaney balanced that out by hanging a portrait of a woman who hasn’t married, and on the other side of the hall, portraits of the men of the family.
Farther down the hall is a collection of watercolor paintings and a drawing, all by Maggie Clark of Martinsville, of houses significant to the family: this house; the one at 610 Mulberry Road; and the house at Smith Mountain Lake, where Gael and Smith Chaney now live.
A sunroom in back gives a sweeping view of the rolling wooded hills behind and gloriously blooming red-and-pink camellias.
“Mother liked the sun catchers and had quite a number of them by local artists” including Toni Hoffman, who had lived in Chatmoss, Smith Chaney said, waving toward the sparkling glass designs hanging along the windows.
Interesting light fixtures in the house include an electrified railcar lamp that can be raised or lowered along its post, and a ceiling light from the old Methodist Church, before it was rebuilt. The rounded part on the bottom is the former oil reservoir.
In a light-blue bedroom, a crocheted blanket made by Ruth Chaney is in a crib that was used by generations of Chaneys. Below a painting of peonies by Charles J. Marshall is a bed covered in a white crocheted coverlet that Gael Chaney expects to have finished by the HGW tour – she just has a few squares to go.
In a child-sized rocking chair sits an orange, black and white Hobbes doll crocheted by Gael and Smith Chaney’s daughter, Ruth-Decker Chaney, who also has needlepoint on display in the home.
A yellow bedroom is called “the bird bedroom” because of the art in there, including two needlepoint depictions of birds by Smith Chaney’s great-grandmother Nannie Minter Groves from the early 1900s, a painting of a parrot by Bennett Chaney (whose photographs also are in the home), and a photograph taken by Gael Smith which won a ribbon in “Expressions.” China painting by Nannie Groves also is on display in the home.
The master bedroom features an open-work headboard chosen specifically to go against the row of windows, which look out upon an explosion of blooms on camellia bushes. Needlework pieces on the walls are family pieces through the years, including honoring marriages. A needlework family tree was made by Gael Chaney’s mother.
Other paintings in the house are by Wanda Prillaman and Martha Dick. A grandfather clock dates back to the 18th century, from the Groves family.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 extension 243.