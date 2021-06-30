WATCH NOW: Summer plays out in the gardens of Gary and Margaret Hogan

As Gary Hogan sat trimming and peeling the leaves of newly dug-up elephant garlic, he told the history of his love of lilies – which started with a garlic mistake.
Pointing to a graceful, cheerful yellow flower, he said that (or its ancestor) was the first lily he found in Oak Hill, W.Va., and brought to his property in Beckley, W.Va., decades ago. Only the slender blades were up at the time he found it, though, so he thought that it was garlic, because of the similarity.
Eventually, its fragrant and stately flower surprised him. Without knowing the variety, he simply named it “Summerly.”
Summerly was the start of a long appreciation for the daylily, a flowering plant whose scientific name, “Hemeocallis,” means “beauty for a day.” Although each flower lives for only one day, new flowers on daylily plants open each day for weeks.
Gary Hogan takes the lead with gardening, but his wife, Margaret, also is involved. She’s the one who 50 years ago first brought home the hardy Sunburst yellow daylilies that command attention in the flower bed in front of their house on White Oak Court.
The Hogans moved to Martinsville in 2016 to be near their daughter, Sharon Shepherd, the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s deputy director, and not too long ago, another daughter, Leah Anne Shepherd, moved to the area, Margaret Hogan said.
Their other children are Edie Reed of Morehead City, N.C., and Tim Shepherd of Canton, Ohio.
From ditches to gardens
The orange daylilies that have been blooming on roadsides for the past few weeks is Hemerocallis fulva, commonly called “ditch lily.” Counting the flowers, it grows up to 4 feet tall and spreads 20 to 24 inches wide. It originated in Asia and was brought to North America by early settlers. It had become naturalized by the early 1800s, and now more than 80,000 registered cultivars (kinds) exist.
Day lilies, which grow from tubers, are not true lilies. True lilies grow from bulbs and are of the genus Lilium. The leaves of day lilies are long and thin, gracefully curved, originating from the base of the plant, and the flower stems grow tall and bare, bearing flowers at the top.
In contrast, the Asiatic lily (the true lily) grows strong and sturdy on one stem, with short leaves growing all the way up the stem, which is topped by a cluster of flowers, several of which tend to be open at the same time.
Cultivars are created by manually placing the pollen (collected from the stamen) of one lily onto the pistil of another. When two different parent plants are used, the offspring will be unique.
This process requires patience, though – it takes 2 to 4 years to grow a lily from seed until it produces its first flowers, which is when you finally see what you’ve created, Hogan said.
He keeps track of his plants by folding handwritten paper labels over stems, protected from the elements with layers of clear tape.
Without intervention by gardeners or the luck of wind, day lilies don’t produce much seed, he said – especially true since the decline of honey bees in recent years.
He generally uses a particular robust day lily as one of the parent plants in the hope to give the cultivars sturdiness and size, he said. That yellow day lily grows heavily around the front of a flower bed between the house and driveway.
The Hogans have brought their lilies – the original ones they got decades ago plus the cultivars they create – to each of the three houses where they’ve lived, plus their camps, they said. He was buying from the Gilbert H. Wild company in the 1970s, before it became one of the major U.S. retailers of day lilies, he said, and several other sources.
The Hogans aren’t alone in their appreciation of day lilies: Deer eat the plants and the blooms.
Other treasures
The Hogans’ treasures go beyond daylilies. One special plant is a rose that the late Sylvia Smith, wife of John Redd Smith Jr., had given them.
Gary Hogan said he had told her about a memorable rose bush his great-grandmother had. It grew 10 feet high and 40 feet long. The chickens that slipped the coop used to nest in the tangles of vines, where no predators could hope to penetrate, he said with a laugh.
He never has been able to find such a rose, he said, but Smith said she recognized it by its description and gave him starts of it. If it’s not identical to the one in his memory, he said, it’s mighty close.
The Hogans have Margaret Hogan’s mother’s dark lilac, which blooms in almost a reddish or dark violet.
Gary Hogan is particularly proud of a Spirea japonica which has both pink and white flowers in bloom at the same time. He’s had it since the 1990s, he said, and hasn’t been able to find any more to buy. He pulled over eight of its woody stems, scratched the back to remove bark and curved them into the soil scratched-sides down. By next year, each should have its own root system and be ready to be transplanted.
A fun plant the Hogans say theyy enjoy is the Scarlet Runner bean, the seeds of which a vendor at a farmers market in Huntington, W.Va., gave to him. He also has a variety passed down from Thomas Jefferson that he bought.
These vines grow up to 20 feet long, with bright red flowers. The beans come out in jet black, mottled purple and black or white, depending on the variety. Hummingbirds fly all around those flowers, he said, and the beans taste good.
Family lessons
Gary Hogan’s love of gardening started during summers he spent on his great-grandfather’s dairy farm. “I asked a lot of questions” watching the man tend his property.
His grandfather grew so many plants that he couldn’t pamper them consistently. Instead, Hogan said, he would keep the beds weeded until the plants were about knee-high.
He would tell the plants, “I gave you a head start. Now it’s up to you” to grow strong and compete with the weeds – and then “he went on to something else.”
