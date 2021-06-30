WATCH NOW: Summer plays out in the gardens of Gary and Margaret Hogan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He keeps track of his plants by folding handwritten paper labels over stems, protected from the elements with layers of clear tape.

Without intervention by gardeners or the luck of wind, day lilies don’t produce much seed, he said – especially true since the decline of honey bees in recent years.

He generally uses a particular robust day lily as one of the parent plants in the hope to give the cultivars sturdiness and size, he said. That yellow day lily grows heavily around the front of a flower bed between the house and driveway.

The Hogans have brought their lilies – the original ones they got decades ago plus the cultivars they create – to each of the three houses where they’ve lived, plus their camps, they said. He was buying from the Gilbert H. Wild company in the 1970s, before it became one of the major U.S. retailers of day lilies, he said, and several other sources.

The Hogans aren’t alone in their appreciation of day lilies: Deer eat the plants and the blooms.

Other treasures

The Hogans’ treasures go beyond daylilies. One special plant is a rose that the late Sylvia Smith, wife of John Redd Smith Jr., had given them.