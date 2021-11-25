'Hometown Hustle' premieres tonight

The first two episodes of "Hometown Hustle" will premiere tonight at 7 on the Rudy’s Girl Media's YouTube channel.
The new web-reality series by Rudy’s Girl Media follows the journey of local entrepreneurs who dare to dream a different dream in Martinsville and who are not afraid to risk it all to make it happen, a press release states. Each episode reveals new trials and triumphs in their entrepreneurial adventure – realizing that being your “own boss” isn’t always glamorous.
Natalie K. Hodge is the show's host, Devin Pendleton is the producer, and attorney Michael McPheeters is the executive producer. The show was shot and edited by KJ Harkness and Jason Cahill of VLNZ. The program is in partnership with the MHC Chamber of Commerce’s Partnership for Economic Growth (CPEG) and MHC Pay It Forward and sponsored by The Harvest Foundation as a contributor of marketing funding.
The cast includes:
- DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies
- Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing
- Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management
- Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt
- Teresa Martin of Teresa's School of Baton and Dance
- Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair
“Hometown Hustle is a showcase of small-town entrepreneurs who are excited about investing in their community, who love their businesses, who have this amazing idea and want to bring it and share it," stated Hodge, who also is the CEO of Rudy's Girl Media.
"It's the real story of them, and Rudy’s Girl Media is excited to be at the producing helm of the storytelling on a topic that I am passionate about: Local entrepreneurship," she said.
For more information on "Hometown Hustle," visit www.rudysgirl.com/hometownhustle.