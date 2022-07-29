 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Pence: Doing God's way takes obedience

Moses shows faith when he led Israelites in the Passover, in obedience to God’s commands, Hebrews 11: 28, “By faith, he kept the Passover and the application of blood, so that he destroyer of the firstborn would not touch the firstborn of Israel.”

It took faith to believe the blood of a lamb sprinkled on the doorposts of a house would spare the firstborn son from the angel of death. But Moses had faith and led the nation in the Passover celebration. Moses obeyed.

Dr. B.J. Miller said, “It is a great deal easier to do that which God gives us to do, no matter how hard it is than to face the responsibilities of not doing it. “ People of faith obey God too. It takes faith to believe the blood of Christ can be sprinkled on our hearts, in our lives, and give us a new life, spiritually, in Him, but that’s what the Bible tells us.

Hebrews 10:22 says, “Let us draw near to God with a sincere heart and with the full assurance that faith brings, having our hearts sprinkled to cleanse us from a guilty conscience and having our bodies washed with pure water. “ It takes obedience to do things God’s way. Just as that blood was sprinkled over the doorposts, Christ goes to a cross and the blood goes from his head to his hands, to his feet, and can be sprinkled in our waters when we’re obedient to Him in faith and baptism. It may take extreme faith to break from the traditions of men and take God at His Word but this is what He has said, plainly.

In a Peanuts comic strip, Sally is struggling with her Sunday memory verse. She is absorbed in thought when she remarks, “Maybe it was something from the book of Reevaluation.” We should always read the Bible with intention of reevaluating our attitudes and actions to make sure they are in line with the truth of God’s Word.

Moses saw ‘him who was invisible.’ Do we? Do you? If not it is time to put your faith and trust in the invisible but ever-present God.

James Pence

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.

James Pence is the pastor of Pleasant View Christian Church in Martinsville.

